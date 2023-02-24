Weight Management Market Size, Share, Report, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Price, Trends and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global Weight Management Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Weight Management Market Share, Size, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global weight management market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like diet, service, equipment, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6%
The global weight management market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of obesity and rising popularity of online weight management and weight loss programs. The rising disposable income in emerging economies along with increasing volumes of bariatric surgeries are expected to boost the market growth of weight management across the globe.
Going further, the growing initiatives by various governments for spreading awareness regarding weight management along with increasing cases of obesity because of sedentary lifestyles are further supporting the market demand for weight management over the forecast period. People spending an increasing number of hours sitting in front of computers or televisions is likely to boost the inactive lifestyle, leading to weight gain, which is further expected to enhance the weight management market demand.
Physical inactivity, a rise in consumption of junk food, and the surging fast-food industry are likely to fuel an unhealthy lifestyle which causes weight gain. Faster access to information regarding the ramifications of being overweight and are likely to enhance the demand for weight management over the coming years. Obese or overweight children have higher chances of having chronic diseases at an early age.
Weight Management Industry Definition and Major Segments
Weight management refers to the usage of equipment, techniques, and consumption patterns, along with other means, to manage the weight of a person according to their height, preferences, health conditions, and body structure. It is primarily a process of implementing lifestyle modifications to maintain a healthy body weight, improving the overall health of the person.
Based on diet, the market is classified into:
Functional Beverages
Functional Food
Dietary Supplements
By services, the market is categorised into:
Health Clubs
Consultation Services
Online Weight Loss Services
On the basis of equipment, the market is segmented into:
Fitness Equipment
Surgical Equipment
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Weight Management Market Trends
The increasing popularity of specialised diets for weight loss and overall weight management is leading to an increasing awareness about meals, accounting for a key trend in the weight management market. Incorporating lower amounts of carbohydrates and the right amounts of fibres and proteins is considered as an effective process of weight management. This is further expected to boost the market growth of weight management across the globe.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to gain momentum in the weight management market share over the coming years on account of the growing population of overweight and obese people along with the surging prevalence of diabetes and hypertension. Going further, a rising shift in the paradigm toward minimally invasive as well as non-invasive procedures is likely to enhance the market growth. The increasing awareness regarding the available alternatives for weight management is one of the key aspects likely to fuel the market growth over the coming years.
Meanwhile, the North American region is anticipated to drive the weight management market growth on account of the vast network of fitness centres and growing popularity of diet plans. The surging number of obesity cases in the United States is likely to fuel the market growth in the region. The rising prevalence of unhealthy eating habits and inactive lifestyles is resulting in a rise in the cases of obesity as well as other health-related issues.
The strong presence of key market players in the region like Herbalife International of America, and Nutrisystem, Inc., among others along with the easy accessibility of products, are likely to push forward the market growth in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global weight management market report are Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nutrisystem, Inc., WW International, Inc., Diet Health, Inc., Technogym SpA, Jenny Craig, and Kellogg Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
