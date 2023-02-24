Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,127 in the last 365 days.

Aid Campaign for Students and Families Affected by the Earthquake

The aid campaign for students and families affected by the earthquake, launched under the collaboration of EMU Board of Trustees, Rector’s Office, and non-governmental organisations in EMU including EMU Academic Staff Union (EMU-SEN), EMU Personnel Cooperative Ltd. (EMU-COOP), EMU Personnel Union (EMU-PERSEN), EMU Unity and Solidarity Union (EMU-BİRSEN), EMU Personnel Solidarity Association (EMU-DER) and EMU Alumni Solidarity Association (EMU-MEZDER), continues. Those of you wishing to contribute to the said campaign may submit donations via the bank account numbers specified below, personnel portals, or EMU-COOP.

T. İş Bank AŞ

Famagusta Branch

Recipient Name: EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN UNIVERSITY

TL IBAN: TR52 0006 4000 0016 8200 6018 31 

USD IBAN: TR59 0006 4000 0026 8200 0639 32

Explanation: “EARTHQUAKE EMERGENCY AID” 

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Aid Campaign for Students and Families Affected by the Earthquake

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more