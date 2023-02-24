The aid campaign for students and families affected by the earthquake, launched under the collaboration of EMU Board of Trustees, Rector’s Office, and non-governmental organisations in EMU including EMU Academic Staff Union (EMU-SEN), EMU Personnel Cooperative Ltd. (EMU-COOP), EMU Personnel Union (EMU-PERSEN), EMU Unity and Solidarity Union (EMU-BİRSEN), EMU Personnel Solidarity Association (EMU-DER) and EMU Alumni Solidarity Association (EMU-MEZDER), continues. Those of you wishing to contribute to the said campaign may submit donations via the bank account numbers specified below, personnel portals, or EMU-COOP.

T. İş Bank AŞ

Famagusta Branch

Recipient Name: EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN UNIVERSITY

TL IBAN: TR52 0006 4000 0016 8200 6018 31

USD IBAN: TR59 0006 4000 0026 8200 0639 32

Explanation: “EARTHQUAKE EMERGENCY AID”