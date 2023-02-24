EU provides support for 124 researchers from Ukraine who fled the war

On 23 February, the European Commission officially announced the results of the MSCA4Ukraine initiative, which supports displaced researchers from Ukraine.

Thirteen doctoral candidates and 111 postdoctoral researchers from Ukraine will be able to continue their work in EU Member States and countries associated with Horizon Europe.

Selected researchers will be hosted by academic and non-academic organisations in 21 countries, with most of them based in Germany, the Czech Republic, and France. They will work on top-notch projects spanning all scientific disciplines. Most selected research proposals are in the fields of life sciences (25.8%), social sciences and humanities (21.8%), and chemistry (17.7%). The duration of fellowships ranges from eight months to two years, with most applicants awarded two-year fellowships.

Career development opportunities, training activities, and family and special needs allowances will also be offered.

When conditions permit, the researchers will receive support to re-establish themselves in Ukraine while maintaining links with their host organisation.

Launched in September 2022, the MSCA4Ukraine scheme is part of the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the need for action to support researchers from Ukraine and enable them to continue their work in the EU, helping to safeguard Ukraine’s research and innovation system, and the freedom of scientific research at large.

Find out more

Press release

MSCA4Ukraine initiative