EU completes project to improve efficiency and quality of judiciary in Azerbaijan

The European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ) project to strengthen the efficiency and quality of the judicial system in Azerbaijan was officially concluded this week.

At the closing event, representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the Judicial and Legal Council, the Supreme Court and the Academy of Justice of Azerbaijan, as well as CEPEJ experts, presented the results achieved over the last four years.

Starting in 2019, the project aimed to improve the quality of services in the Azerbaijani courts and to modernise the system of execution of judgments. The CEPEJ now intends to continue its cooperation in Azerbaijan, in particular by providing expertise and assistance in the development of mediation.

This activity was carried out as part of the ‘Strengthening the efficiency and quality of the judicial system in Azerbaijan’ project, funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe and implemented by the Council of Europe in their Partnership for Good Governance II programme.

