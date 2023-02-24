EU welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine: ‘Russia must stop the war and respect the UN Charter’

Top EU officials have welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution on Ukraine, calling for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Ukraine. A total of 141 countries, including Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, voted in favour of the resolution. Seven countries, including Belarus, voted against; 32 countries, including China, India and Armenia, abstained. Azerbaijan did not take part in the vote.

The resolution “underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

“Russia, stop the bloodshed. Give peace a chance in Ukraine,” wrote European Council President Charles Michel on Twitter. “Today the UN General Assembly again spoke clearly. Russia must stop the war and respect the UN Charter.”

“141 countries called for the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, wrote on Twitter. “One year on, the international community stands strong with Ukraine.”

EU High Representative Josep Borrell reminded that the European Union and all its Member States have played their part, facilitating its text and working with countries from all regions of the world to advance this resolution.

“Russia has tried during the whole week to distract and disrupt the United Nations’ work with manoeuvres. Once again, it has failed,” added Borrell. “We see that clearly on the votes. On the Russian side, there is a small handful of votes confirming that in the eyes of the world the aggression against Ukraine needs to stop and it needs to stop now and open the door to a just sustainable and comprehensive peace.”

