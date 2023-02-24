European Commission proposes to renew trade benefits for Ukraine for a year

On 23 February, the European Commission proposed to renew the suspension of import duties, quotas and trade defence measures on Ukrainian exports to the European Union for another year. This is a continuation of the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s economy and helps alleviate the difficult situation faced by Ukrainian producers and exporters because of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression.

The main objective of the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) is to support Ukraine’s economy and Ukrainian producers and exporters.

At the same time, the measures are also mindful of EU industry concerns. “To this end, and considering a significant increase in imports of some agricultural products from Ukraine to the EU in 2022, the renewed ATMs contain an expedited safeguard mechanism to protect the Union market if necessary,” says a press release by the European Commission.

The proposal will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union with a view to ensuring seamless transition from the current regime of ATMs to the new one.

Find out more

Press release