Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,065 in the last 365 days.

European Commission proposes to renew trade benefits for Ukraine for a year

On 23 February, the European Commission proposed to renew the suspension of import duties, quotas and trade defence measures on Ukrainian exports to the European Union for another year. This is a continuation of the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s economy and helps alleviate the difficult situation faced by Ukrainian producers and exporters because of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression.

The main objective of the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) is to support Ukraine’s economy and Ukrainian producers and exporters. 

At the same time, the measures are also mindful of EU industry concerns. “To this end, and considering a significant increase in imports of some agricultural products from Ukraine to the EU in 2022, the renewed ATMs contain an expedited safeguard mechanism to protect the Union market if necessary,” says a press release by the European Commission.

The proposal will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union with a view to ensuring seamless transition from the current regime of ATMs to the new one.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Commission proposes to renew trade benefits for Ukraine for a year

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more