EU reiterates call on Azerbaijan to guarantee free and safe movement along the Lachin corridor

The European Union has reiterated its call on the Azerbaijani authorities, and all those responsible, to guarantee the freedom and safety of movement along the Lachin corridor, following the related binding order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The order indicates that Azerbaijan shall “take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions”.

“The EU remains concerned about the obstructions that continue to be in place in the Lachin corridor and the resulting humanitarian implications for the local civilian population. All concerns of Azerbaijan about the usage of the corridor can and should be addressed exclusively through dialogue,” says the statement by the European Union External Action Service.

The EU also stresses the vital need to ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas, electricity and other services to the affected population and says it remains engaged, including at the highest level, in supporting efforts to consolidate peace and security in the South Caucasus.

