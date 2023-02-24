Global Augmented Reality in BFSI Market is Expected to Reach $5.9 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of augmented reality in BFSI among the end user, enhancement in visualization of data using augmented reality (AR) drive the growth of the global augmented reality in BFSI market. By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major share. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global augmented reality in BFSI market garnered $763.23 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $763.23 million Market Size in 2031 $5.9 billion CAGR 23.2% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Applications, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in adoption of augmented reality in BFSI among the end user Enhancement in visualization of data using augmented reality (AR) Opportunities Growing usage of AI in augmented reality in BFSI market Restraints The cost of adopting augmented reality in BFSI is high, which led difficulties for the small lenders to adopt the technology

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate economic impact on the augmented reality in BFSI industry.

Additionally, the demand for remote operational tools was fueled by the COVID-19-induced lockdowns and strict social distancing policies, which resulted in an increase in digital penetration in the global augmented reality in BFSI market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global augmented reality in BFSI market based on component, deployment mode, applications, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By component, the hardware segment contributed to nearly half of the global augmented reality in BFSI market share in 2021. The software segment is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 25.7% throughout the forecast period. The services segment is also assessed in the study.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global augmented reality in BFSI market. The cloud segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.6% throughout the forecast period.

By applications, the APIs and SDKs segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global augmented reality in BFSI market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The costumer relationship manager (CRM) segment, on the other hand would showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes application delivery networks, content delivery networks, and other segments.

By end-user, the banks segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global augmented reality in BFSI market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the NBFCs segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the insurance companies, and credit unions segments.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global augmented reality in BFSI market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the study include, Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global augmented reality in BFSI market report include Oracle, VisionLabs, Samsung, IBM, Microsoft, Blippar Group Limited, IBM, Magic Leap, Inc., 3rockAR, Vuzix, Plain Concepts.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global augmented reality in BFSI market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

