Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Size

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Apotex Inc., and AstraZeneca among others, are some of the key players in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The high prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS), rising demand for innovative drugs including mAbs, and the launch of new products and therapies are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the treatment outlook, the plasma exchange therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end-user outlook, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/neuromyelitis-optica-spectrum-disorder-market-3955

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Monoclonal Antibody Drugs
  • Immunosuppressive Agents
  • Plasma Exchange Therapy
  • Others

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Tablets
  • Injections
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Homecare
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

