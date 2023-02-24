Surge in Demand for Chilled And Deli Food Market to Reach USD 1,639.96 Billion, Globally, Forecast by 2031 | 4.2% CAGR

Increase in working individuals is encouraging the sales of ready-to-eat-foods, therefore boosting the growth of chilled and deli food sector.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Chilled And Deli Food Market by Product Type(Meats, Pies & Savory Appetizers, Pre-Packed Sandwiches, Prepared Salads, and Others), Packaging (Tins, Cans, Plastic Packs, Cardboard, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Food Service Outlets, Online Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". As per the report, the global chilled and deli food industry was accounted for $888.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,639.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for ready-to-cook food items and change in lifestyle drive the growth of the global chilled and deli food market. However, use of nitrates and nitrites in deli food products causes cardiovascular problems, which in turn, hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in middle-class population, economic growth, and urbanization would open new opportunities in the future.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The players operating in the global chilled and deli food market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their chilled and deli food market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Astral Foods Ltd., BRF S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Samworth Brothers Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tyson Foods, Inc, Waitrose & Partners, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, and 2 Sisters Food Group

Blockchain technology in the meat sector is a game-changer for both manufacturers and consumers. Users may utilize blockchain for fresh meat and deli food products to record and track data, such as health protocols, performance metrics, present locations, and progress across the supply chain. The option to personalize data flow between buyer and seller is unique to the platform. This feature assists the user in learning more about the product and gaining a better understanding of it. In times of uncertainty, blockchain technology encourages consumers to choose the best deli food and meat product and provide chilled and deli food market opportunities for growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to rise in consumption of chilled and deli food products in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. However, the global chilled and deli food market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in westernization and adoption of innovative chilled and deli food products.

Veganism is becoming more popular, and customers are gravitating toward it. Processed and deli meat producers are seizing the opportunity and releasing new plant-based meat versions to the market. For example, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.a leading plant-based meat brand, developed a range of plant-based meat products in 2021 to captivate consumers and meet market demand. On the other side, when health-conscious customers become more aware of the disadvantages of ingesting meat, they are more likely to switch to plant-based meat. The growth in vegan population, as well as firms developing new plant-based meat product lines, is impeding the expansion of the chilled and deli food sector.

