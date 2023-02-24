Submit Release
Shortlisted candidates for Asst. Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for selection interview

The Ministry of Health would like to announce the shortlisted candidates for Asst. Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for selection interview.
Shortlisting criteria:
40% from Class XII 
60% from Bachelors Degree
Selection Interview date: 1st March 2023
Venue: VC Hall, Ministry of Health
Candidates should come with the original documents during the selection interview. For further inquiry, candidates can contact at 17676761.

