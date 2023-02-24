The Ministry of Health would like to announce the shortlisted candidates for Asst. Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for selection interview. Shortlisting criteria:
40% from Class XII
60% from Bachelors Degree Selection Interview date: 1st March 2023 Venue: VC Hall, Ministry of Health
Candidates should come with the original documents during the selection interview. For further inquiry, candidates can contact at 17676761.
