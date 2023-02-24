Incredible Growth of Roselle Market May See a Big Move By 2030 | Major Players - Roselle Farms, Guangzhou Runming Tea Co

The Roselle market is expected to witness significant growth due to health benefits associated with roselle, companies emphasizing on calorie reduction.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Roselle Market by Form, End Use and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global Roselle market size was valued at $122.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the powder form of Roselle segment accounted for the highest share in the Roselle market. Roselle, also known as hibiscus, used in the production of jelly, jam, juice, wine, syrup, gelatin, pudding, cake, ice cream, and flavoring. Its brilliant red color and unique flavor make it a valuable food product.

Health benefits associated with roselle, and companies emphasizing on calorie reduction due to increase in health awareness fuel the global roselle market. On the other hand, overconsumption of roselle in products may cause health hinder the market growth. Moreover, rise in investments by small-&mid-sized food product manufacturing companies and rise in application of roselle powder in the cosmetic industry are projected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Roselle Farms

Guangzhou Runming Tea Co., Ltd

Thai Organic Life

Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd

Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd

Rossell India Ltd.

Apple Food Industries

Buddha Teas

U.S. Wellness LLC, and The Tao of Tea LLC.

People are more interested in organic products due to change in the market trend, which is expected to fuel the Roselle market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Awareness about associated health benefits of roselle extract as a dietary supplement and food ingredient is also expected to drive the sales. Moreover, increase in inclination of women and men toward using natural products in cosmetics & nutraceuticals is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Widely known benefits of roselle in regulating cholesterol levels and blood pressure are some of the major roselle market trends.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Region wise, North America was the prominent region in 2020, garnering maximum share in the roselle market, owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. Furthermore, rise in consumer awareness regarding product benefits is likely to boost the product consumption in the coming years.

Based on sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was the leading channel with maximum share in 2020, growing with significant CAGR during the Roselle market forecast period. This is attributed to increase in business of retail sales in different regions and availability of large shelf space for maximum sales.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Secondary research

1.3.2.Primary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.1.1.Global Roselle Market: Segmentation

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Top players positioning

3.4.Value chain analysis

3.5.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.1.Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2.Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3.Moderate threat of substitution

3.5.4.Moderate threat of new entrants

3.5.5.High Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.6.Market dynamics

3.6.1.Drivers

3.6.1.1.Health benefits associated with roselle

3.6.1.2.Companies emphasizing on calorie reduction due to increase in health awareness

3.6.1.3.Expansion of retail market

3.6.2.Restraints

3.6.2.1.Overconsumption of roselle in products may cause health

3.6.3.Opportunities

3.6.3.1.Increase in investments by small-&mid-sized food product manufacturing companies

3.6.3.2.Surge in application of roselle powder in the cosmetic industry

3.7.Market share analysis

3.7.1.By Form

3.7.2.By End Use

3.7.1.By Sales Channel

3.7.2.By region

3.9.Top Exporter of Hibiscus

3.10.Top Importer of Hibiscus

3.11.Impact of COVID-19 on the Roselle market

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

According to the Roselle market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of form, end use, sales channel, and region. By form, it is divided into powder and liquid. On the basis of end use, the market is split into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics & nutraceuticals. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, specialty stores, and others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

