Lynx Air's inaugural flight takes off from Las Vegas to Calgary

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air's (Lynx) inaugural flight to Calgary International Airport (YYC) from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) takes off today. Canada's new ultra-affordable airline will operate four flights per week between Calgary and Las Vegas, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.



To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Las Vegas to Calgary service, Lynx is offering a limited-time seat sale, giving up to 50% off base fares for all flights between Canada and the United States, using the promo code: FLYUSA. The sale starts on February 24 and ends at 11:59 PM PST on February 26, 2023. For sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com .

"Lynx Air took to the Canadian skies for the first time just over ten months ago, and we are excited to expand across the border to the Entertainment Capital of the World. Las Vegas is a very popular holiday destination for Canadians, and it's no wonder! From vibrant nightlife and high-end shopping to tours of one of the Seven Wonders of the World, there is something for everyone in Vegas." said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "We are thrilled to offer a convenient and ultra-affordable option to travel between Las Vegas and Calgary. Whether you are flying to ski the beautiful Rockies or to visit your loved ones, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."

"From a long list of imported entertainment powerhouses to the expansion of the National Hockey League, Canada's influence on the destination is undeniable," said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "That unique relationship makes the launch of this direct route even more exciting, allowing for more visitors from one of our largest sources of international travel to access the destination and take advantage of all the Vegas has to offer."

"We are so excited to welcome Lynx Air to Harry Reid International Airport," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation. "It is no secret that Las Vegas is a top destination for Canadian travelers, and this new service from Calgary will make it that much easier for more visitors to experience all that this incredible city has to offer."

Lynx embarked on its US expansion in late January and has already added Toronto – Orlando, Calgary - Phoenix and Calgary – Los Angeles to its network. With the addition of Las Vegas this week, Lynx will be operating over 5,000 seats to and from the US, giving Canadians an affordable option to visit some of the most popular sun destinations south of the border.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx's carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada's most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

