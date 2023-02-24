Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the upcoming investor healthcare conference.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held March 13 – 15, 2023. Presentation time Tuesday, March 14, from 9:20 – 9:50 AM ET.

To participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

