Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,083 in the last 365 days.

9 Critical Trends Defining Global Industrial Markets, 2023: Emerging Opportunities in Rapid Adoption of EVs, 6G Services, Growing Smart City Initiatives, and Next-generation 5G

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "9 Critical Trends Defining Global Industrial Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of each trend, outlining market demands, drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, and use cases. This will help vendors analyze the market, evaluate their market positioning, and take appropriate action to become global leaders.

Research Scope

This study examines the market scenario and upcoming trends in the overall Industrial market. It identifies the top 9 trends shaping the global industrial markets in the short term.

  • Manufacturing 5.0
  • Smart Lifecycle Services
  • Intelligent Edge Services
  • Connected Cars
  • 6G Analysis
  • Semiconductors
  • Energy Transition - Hydrogen
  • Sustainability
  • Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage

Key market drivers are:

  • Rising investments post-COVID across industries
  • Government regulations on environmental protection
  • Energy savings

Market restraints are:

  • Market variables that are cyclical in nature
  • Increased price sensitivity
  • Market volatility and uncertainty

The study also highlights growth opportunities via:

  • Testing for next-generation 5G-capable devices, systems, and network infrastructure
  • Smart city initiatives
  • High-frequency test solutions for 6G services
  • Rapid adoption of EVs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Sector
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Top 9 Trends - Trend #1: Manufacturing 5.0

  • Manufacturing 5.0
  • Manufacturing 5.0 Market Trends
  • Use Cases
  • Manufacturing 5.0 Outlook
  • Future of Manufacturing: Crucial Opportunity Areas

4. Trend #2: Smart Lifecycle Services

  • Smart Life Cycle Services
  • Smart Life Cycle Services Market Trends
  • Use Cases
  • Smart Life Cycle Services Outlook

5. Trend #3: Intelligent Edge Services

  • Intelligent Edge Services
  • Intelligent Edge Services Market Trends
  • The State of Edge
  • Use Cases
  • Intelligent Edge Services Outlook

6. Trend #4: Connected Cars

  • Connected Cars
  • Connected Cars Market Trends
  • Use Cases
  • Important Growth Opportunities
  • Connected Cars Outlook

7. Trend #5: 6G Analysis

  • Why 6G?
  • 6G Market Analysis
  • 6G Initiatives
  • 6G Growth Opportunities

8. Trend #6: Semiconductors

  • Semiconductors
  • Semiconductor Trends
  • Initiatives Shaping the Future of the Semiconductor Ecosystem
  • Semiconductor Outlook

9. Trend #7: Energy Transition - Hydrogen

  • Energy Transition - Hydrogen
  • Hydrogen Trends
  • Hydrogen Growth Opportunities
  • Use Cases
  • Hydrogen Outlook

10. Trend #8: Sustainability

  • Sustainability
  • Sustainability Trends
  • Use Cases
  • Sustainability Outlook

11. Trend #9: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage

  • Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)
  • CCS Trends
  • CCUS Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
  • Use Cases
  • Future CCUS Outlook

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Testing for Next-generation 5G-capable Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Smart City Initiatives
  • Growth Opportunity 3: High-frequency Test Solutions for 6G Services
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Rapid Adoption of EVs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3esdg-critical-trends?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-critical-trends-defining-global-industrial-markets-2023-emerging-opportunities-in-rapid-adoption-of-evs-6g-services-growing-smart-city-initiatives-and-next-generation-5g-301755313.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

9 Critical Trends Defining Global Industrial Markets, 2023: Emerging Opportunities in Rapid Adoption of EVs, 6G Services, Growing Smart City Initiatives, and Next-generation 5G

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more