9 Critical Trends Defining Global Industrial Markets, 2023: Emerging Opportunities in Rapid Adoption of EVs, 6G Services, Growing Smart City Initiatives, and Next-generation 5G

The report provides an in-depth analysis of each trend, outlining market demands, drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, and use cases. This will help vendors analyze the market, evaluate their market positioning, and take appropriate action to become global leaders.

Research Scope

This study examines the market scenario and upcoming trends in the overall Industrial market. It identifies the top 9 trends shaping the global industrial markets in the short term.

Manufacturing 5.0

Smart Lifecycle Services

Intelligent Edge Services

Connected Cars

6G Analysis

Semiconductors

Energy Transition - Hydrogen

Sustainability

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage

Key market drivers are:

Rising investments post-COVID across industries

Government regulations on environmental protection

Energy savings

Market restraints are:

Market variables that are cyclical in nature

Increased price sensitivity

Market volatility and uncertainty

The study also highlights growth opportunities via:

Testing for next-generation 5G-capable devices, systems, and network infrastructure

Smart city initiatives

High-frequency test solutions for 6G services

Rapid adoption of EVs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Sector

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Top 9 Trends - Trend #1: Manufacturing 5.0

Manufacturing 5.0

Manufacturing 5.0 Market Trends

Use Cases

Manufacturing 5.0 Outlook

Future of Manufacturing: Crucial Opportunity Areas

4. Trend #2: Smart Lifecycle Services

Smart Life Cycle Services

Smart Life Cycle Services Market Trends

Use Cases

Smart Life Cycle Services Outlook

5. Trend #3: Intelligent Edge Services

Intelligent Edge Services

Intelligent Edge Services Market Trends

The State of Edge

Use Cases

Intelligent Edge Services Outlook

6. Trend #4: Connected Cars

Connected Cars

Connected Cars Market Trends

Use Cases

Important Growth Opportunities

Connected Cars Outlook

7. Trend #5: 6G Analysis

Why 6G?

6G Market Analysis

6G Initiatives

6G Growth Opportunities

8. Trend #6: Semiconductors

Semiconductors

Semiconductor Trends

Initiatives Shaping the Future of the Semiconductor Ecosystem

Semiconductor Outlook

9. Trend #7: Energy Transition - Hydrogen

Energy Transition - Hydrogen

Hydrogen Trends

Hydrogen Growth Opportunities

Use Cases

Hydrogen Outlook

10. Trend #8: Sustainability

Sustainability

Sustainability Trends

Use Cases

Sustainability Outlook

11. Trend #9: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)

CCS Trends

CCUS Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

Use Cases

Future CCUS Outlook

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Testing for Next-generation 5G-capable Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Smart City Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 3: High-frequency Test Solutions for 6G Services

Growth Opportunity 4: Rapid Adoption of EVs

