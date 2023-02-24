Submit Release
HF Sinclair Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Announces Increase in Regular Cash Dividend

Fourth Quarter

  • Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $587.0 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $597.8 million, or $2.97 per diluted share
  • Reported EBITDA of $990.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1,004.1 million
  • Returned $475.2 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
  • Announced $0.05 increase in regular quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share

Full-Year 2022

  • Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $2,922.7 million, or $14.28 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $3,014.9 million, or $14.73 per diluted share
  • Reported EBITDA of $4,619.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4,734.2 million
  • Returned $1,627.6 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO ("HF Sinclair" or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $587.0 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $(39.5) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $597.8 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(17.6) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

HF Sinclair's CEO, Michael Jennings, commented, "HF Sinclair reported strong fourth quarter and full year results, led by solid contributions from our Refining and Lubricants and Specialty Products segments. We delivered on our cash return commitment to shareholders by returning over $1.6 billion in share repurchases and dividends for the full year of 2022, well in excess of our target of $1 billion during the first 12 months post-Sinclair acquisition. We made significant progress on the integration of the acquired Sinclair businesses, realizing over $100 million in annual run-rate synergies, as we transitioned into a stronger, more diversified company. We continued to advance our commitment to sustainability with the completion and commencement of operations of our renewable diesel investments. Despite the tight supply environment in 2022, our continued focus on operational excellence allowed us to safely increase throughputs to meet customer demand for transportation fuels and lubricants."

Refining segment income before interest and income taxes was $758.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $(63.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment reported EBITDA of $863.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by higher refining gross margins in both the West and Mid-Continent regions and higher sales volumes year over year primarily due to the acquisition of the Puget Sound refinery and acquired Sinclair businesses, which resulted in higher refining segment earnings in the quarter. Consolidated refinery gross margin was $23.47 per produced barrel, a 170% increase compared to $8.70 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Despite winter storm impacts in December, crude oil charge averaged 628,160 barrels per day ("BPD") for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 421,000 BPD for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Renewables segment loss before interest and income taxes was $(34.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $(27.6) million for the fourth quarter 2021. The segment reported EBITDA of $(16.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $(26.9) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the lower of cost or market inventory valuation charge of $9.6 million, segment Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(6.9) million. Total sales volumes were 54 million gallons for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Cheyenne renewable diesel unit ("RDU") was mechanically complete in the fourth quarter of 2021 and operational in the first quarter of 2022, the pre-treatment unit ("PTU") at our Artesia, New Mexico facility was completed and operational in the first quarter of 2022 and the Artesia RDU was completed and operational in the second quarter of 2022. Also, effective with the Sinclair acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Renewables segment includes the Sinclair RDU.

Marketing segment income before interest and income taxes was $16.9 million and reported EBITDA was $23.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total branded fuel sales volumes were 336 million gallons for the fourth quarter 2022.

Lubricants and Specialty Products segment income before interest and income taxes was $44.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment reported EBITDA of $66.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $74.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was largely driven by FIFO impact from consumption of higher priced feedstock inventory.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP") reported EBITDA of $88.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $70.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and Adjusted EBITDA of $115.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $79.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net cash provided by operations totaled $915.0 million. At December 31, 2022, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,665.1 million, a $217.7 million increase over cash and cash equivalents of $1,447.4 million at September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company announced and paid a regular dividend of $0.40 per share to shareholders totaling $80.5 million and spent $394.7 million on share repurchases. Additionally, the Company's consolidated debt was $3,255.5 million. The Company's debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HF Sinclair, was $1,699.1 million at December 31, 2022.

HF Sinclair also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share, an increase of $0.05 over its previous dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2023 to holders of record of common stock on March 7, 2023.

The Company has scheduled a webcast conference call for today, February 24, 2023, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter financial results. This webcast may be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/250565072. An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through March 10, 2023.

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" based on management's beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements use words such as "anticipate," "project," "will," "expect," "plan," "goal," "forecast," "strategy," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "believe," "may," and similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our expectations will prove correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's and HEP's ability to successfully integrate the Sinclair Oil Corporation (now known as Sinclair Oil LLC) and Sinclair Transportation Company LLC businesses acquired from The Sinclair Companies (now known as REH Company) (collectively, the "Sinclair Transactions") with their existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the Sinclair Transactions or on the expected timeline; the Company's ability to successfully integrate the operation of the Puget Sound refinery with its existing operations; the demand for and supply of crude oil and refined products, including uncertainty regarding the effects of the continuing coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on future demand and increasing societal expectations that companies address climate change; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products or lubricant and specialty products in the Company's markets; the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil; the possibility of constraints on the transportation of refined products or lubricant and specialty products; the possibility of inefficiencies, curtailments or shutdowns in refinery operations or pipelines, whether due to reductions in demand, accidents, unexpected leaks or spills, unscheduled shutdowns, infection in the workforce, weather events, civil unrest, expropriation of assets, and other economic, diplomatic, legislative, or political events or developments, terrorism, cyberattacks, or other catastrophes or disruptions affecting our operations, production facilities, machinery, pipelines and other logistics assets, equipment, or information systems, or any of the foregoing of our suppliers, customers, or third-party providers, and any potential asset impairments resulting from, or the failure to have adequate insurance coverage for or receive insurance recoveries from, such actions; the effects of current and/or future governmental and environmental regulations and policies, including the effects of current and/or future restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of financing to the Company; the effectiveness of the Company's capital investments and marketing strategies; the Company's and HEP's efficiency in carrying out and consummating construction projects, including the Company's ability to complete announced capital projects on time and within capital guidance; the Company's and HEP's ability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for operations or capital projects; the ability of the Company to acquire refined or lubricant product operations or pipeline and terminal operations on acceptable terms and to integrate any existing or future acquired operations; the possibility of terrorist or cyberattacks and the consequences of any such attacks; uncertainty regarding the effects and duration of global hostilities, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and any associated military campaigns which may disrupt crude oil supplies and markets for the Company's refined products and create instability in the financial markets that could restrict the Company's ability to raise capital; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States; a prolonged economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and labor costs which could result in an impairment of goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairments; and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's and HEP's SEC filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Change from 2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

Percent

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sales and other revenues

$

8,984,927

 

 

$

5,622,667

 

 

$

3,362,260

 

 

60

%

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)

 

7,222,833

 

 

 

4,958,160

 

 

 

2,264,673

 

 

46

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

 

9,573

 

 

 

8,739

 

 

 

834

 

 

10

 

 

 

7,232,406

 

 

 

4,966,899

 

 

 

2,265,507

 

 

46

 

Operating expenses

 

646,741

 

 

 

430,858

 

 

 

215,883

 

 

50

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

102,511

 

 

 

111,225

 

 

 

(8,714

)

 

(8

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

176,169

 

 

 

134,198

 

 

 

41,971

 

 

31

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

8,157,827

 

 

 

5,643,180

 

 

 

2,514,647

 

 

45

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

827,100

 

 

 

(20,513

)

 

 

847,613

 

 

(4,132

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings of equity method investments

 

7,001

 

 

 

3,557

 

 

 

3,444

 

 

97

 

Interest income

 

17,517

 

 

 

941

 

 

 

16,576

 

 

1,762

 

Interest expense

 

(56,978

)

 

 

(30,955

)

 

 

(26,023

)

 

84

 

Gain on business interruption insurance settlement

 

15,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,202

 

 

 

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

604

 

 

 

 

 

 

604

 

 

 

Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions

 

(2,415

)

 

 

1,288

 

 

 

(3,703

)

 

(288

)

Gain on sale of assets and other

 

4,992

 

 

 

2,532

 

 

 

2,460

 

 

97

 

 

 

(14,077

)

 

 

(22,637

)

 

 

8,560

 

 

(38

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

813,023

 

 

 

(43,150

)

 

 

856,173

 

 

(1,984

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

188,197

 

 

 

(26,046

)

 

 

214,243

 

 

(823

)

Net income (loss)

 

624,826

 

 

 

(17,104

)

 

 

641,930

 

 

(3,753

)

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

37,799

 

 

 

22,426

 

 

 

15,373

 

 

69

 

Net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

$

587,027

 

 

$

(39,530

)

 

$

626,557

 

 

(1,585

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.92

 

 

$

(0.24

)

 

$

3.16

 

 

(1,317

)%

Diluted

$

2.92

 

 

$

(0.24

)

 

$

3.16

 

 

(1,317

)%

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.40

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

%

Average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

199,459

 

 

 

162,721

 

 

 

36,738

 

 

23

%

Diluted

 

199,459

 

 

 

162,721

 

 

 

36,738

 

 

23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

990,854

 

 

$

98,636

 

 

$

892,218

 

 

905

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,004,124

 

 

$

126,026

 

 

$

878,098

 

 

697

%

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

Change from 2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

Percent

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sales and other revenues

$

38,204,839

 

 

$

18,389,142

 

 

$

19,815,697

 

 

108

%

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment)

 

30,680,013

 

 

 

15,567,052

 

 

 

15,112,961

 

 

97

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

 

52,412

 

 

 

(310,123

)

 

 

362,535

 

 

(117

)

 

 

30,732,425

 

 

 

15,256,929

 

 

 

15,475,496

 

 

101

 

Operating expenses

 

2,334,893

 

 

 

1,517,478

 

 

 

817,415

 

 

54

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

426,485

 

 

 

362,010

 

 

 

64,475

 

 

18

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

656,787

 

 

 

503,539

 

 

 

153,248

 

 

30

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

34,150,590

 

 

 

17,639,956

 

 

 

16,510,634

 

 

94

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

4,054,249

 

 

 

749,186

 

 

 

3,305,063

 

 

441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) of equity method investments

 

(260

)

 

 

12,432

 

 

 

(12,692

)

 

(102

)

Interest income

 

30,179

 

 

 

4,019

 

 

 

26,160

 

 

651

 

Interest expense

 

(175,628

)

 

 

(125,175

)

 

 

(50,453

)

 

40

 

Gain on business interruption insurance settlement

 

15,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,202

 

 

 

Gain on tariff settlement

 

 

 

 

51,500

 

 

 

(51,500

)

 

(100

)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

604

 

 

 

 

 

 

604

 

 

 

Loss on foreign currency transactions

 

(1,637

)

 

 

(2,938

)

 

 

1,301

 

 

(44

)

Gain on sale of assets and other

 

13,337

 

 

 

98,128

 

 

 

(84,791

)

 

(86

)

 

 

(118,203

)

 

 

37,966

 

 

 

(156,169

)

 

(411

)

Income before income taxes

 

3,936,046

 

 

 

787,152

 

 

 

3,148,894

 

 

400

 

Income tax expense

 

894,872

 

 

 

123,898

 

 

 

770,974

 

 

622

 

Net income

 

3,041,174

 

 

 

663,254

 

 

 

2,377,920

 

 

359

 

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

118,506

 

 

 

104,930

 

 

 

13,576

 

 

13

 

Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

$

2,922,668

 

 

$

558,324

 

 

$

2,364,344

 

 

423

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

14.28

 

 

$

3.39

 

 

$

10.89

 

 

321

%

Diluted

$

14.28

 

 

$

3.39

 

 

$

10.89

 

 

321

%

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

243

%

Average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

202,566

 

 

 

162,569

 

 

 

39,997

 

 

25

%

Diluted

 

202,566

 

 

 

162,569

 

 

 

39,997

 

 

25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

4,619,776

 

 

$

1,306,917

 

 

$

3,312,859

 

 

253

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,734,160

 

 

$

915,665

 

 

$

3,818,495

 

 

417

%

Balance Sheet Data

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

(In thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,665,066

 

$

234,444

Working capital

$

3,502,790

 

$

1,696,990

Total assets

$

18,125,483

 

$

12,916,613

Total debt

$

3,255,472

 

$

3,072,737

Total equity

$

10,017,572

 

$

6,294,465

Segment Information

Our operations are organized into five reportable segments, Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Our operations that are not included in one of these five reportable segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.

As a result of the Sinclair Transactions that closed on March 14, 2022, the operations of the acquired Sinclair businesses are reported in the Refining, Renewables, Marketing and HEP segments.

The Refining segment represents the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo and Woods Cross refineries and HF Sinclair Asphalt Company LLC ("Asphalt"). Also, effective with our acquisition that closed on November 1, 2021, the Refining segment includes our Puget Sound refinery, and effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, includes our Parco and Casper refineries. Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest geographic regions of the United States. Asphalt operates various asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The Renewables segment represents the operations of the Cheyenne RDU, which was mechanically complete in the fourth quarter of 2021 and operational in the first quarter of 2022, the PTU at our Artesia, New Mexico facility, which was completed and operational in the first quarter of 2022 and the Artesia RDU, which was completed and operational in the second quarter of 2022. Also, effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Renewables segment includes the Sinclair RDU.

Effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded sites in the United States and licensing fees for the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. Additionally, the Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales to 131 non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements.

The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.'s ("PCLI") production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that includes lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants, and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States, Europe and China. Additionally, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America and the operations of Red Giant Oil Company LLC, one of the largest suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America. Also, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.

The HEP segment includes all of the operations of HEP, which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains geographic regions of the United States. The HEP segment also includes 50% ownership interests in each of the Osage Pipeline ("Osage") , the Cheyenne Pipeline and Cushing Connect, a 25.06% ownership interest in the Saddle Butte Pipeline and a 49.995% ownership interest in the Pioneer Pipeline. Revenues from the HEP segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations. Due to certain basis differences, our reported amounts for the HEP segment may not agree to amounts reported in HEP's periodic public filings.

 

 

Refining

 

Renewables

 

Marketing

 

Lubricants
and
Specialty
Products

 

HEP

 

Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated
Total

 

 

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Sales and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

 

$

6,937,534

 

$

255,689

 

 

$

1,031,898

 

$

729,916

 

$

29,890

 

$

 

 

$

8,984,927

Intersegment revenues

 

 

1,044,841

 

 

162,205

 

 

 

 

 

295

 

 

112,620

 

 

(1,319,961

)

 

 

 

 

$

7,982,375

 

$

417,894

 

 

$

1,031,898

 

$

730,211

 

$

142,510

 

$

(1,319,961

)

 

$

8,984,927

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment)

 

$

6,561,147

 

$

391,646

 

 

$

1,008,042

 

$

555,287

 

$

 

$

(1,293,289

)

 

$

7,222,833

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

 

$

 

$

9,573

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

9,573

Operating expenses

 

$

517,024

 

$

32,178

 

 

$

 

$

67,545

 

$

53,629

 

$

(23,635

)

 

$

646,741

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

39,302

 

$

1,023

 

 

$

414

 

$

41,070

 

$

4,258

 

$

16,444

 

 

$

102,511

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

105,005

 

$

18,222

 

 

$

6,545

 

$

22,021

 

$

22,880

 

$

1,496

 

 

$

176,169

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

759,897

 

$

(34,748

)

 

$

16,897

 

$

44,288

 

$

61,743

 

$

(20,977

)

 

$

827,100

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

 

$

758,844

 

$

(34,663

)

 

$

16,897

 

$

44,550

 

$

68,771

 

$

(1,915

)

 

$

852,484

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

2,010

 

$

35,789

 

 

$

37,799

Earnings of equity method investments

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

7,001

 

$

 

 

$

7,001

Capital expenditures

 

$

57,996

 

$

14,481

 

 

$

2,479

 

$

10,334

 

$

7,770

 

$

13,504

 

 

$

106,564

 

 

Refining

 

Renewables

 

Lubricants
and
Specialty
Products

 

HEP

 

Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated
Total

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

 

$

4,896,994

 

 

$

 

 

$

699,838

 

$

25,837

 

$

(2

)

 

$

5,622,667

 

Intersegment revenues

 

 

168,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

488

 

 

92,656

 

 

(261,743

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,065,593

 

 

$

 

 

$

700,326

 

$

118,493

 

$

(261,745

)

 

$

5,622,667

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment)

 

$

4,686,200

 

 

$

 

 

$

510,528

 

$

 

$

(238,568

)

 

$

4,958,160

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

 

$

 

 

$

8,739

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

8,739

 

Operating expenses

 

$

317,831

 

 

$

18,184

 

 

$

69,453

 

$

44,298

 

$

(18,908

)

 

$

430,858

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

36,586

 

 

$

 

 

$

45,543

 

$

2,973

 

$

26,123

 

 

$

111,225

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

88,455

 

 

$

685

 

 

$

21,268

 

$

20,090

 

$

3,700

 

 

$

134,198

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

(63,479

)

 

$

(27,608

)

 

$

53,534

 

$

51,132

 

$

(34,092

)

 

$

(20,513

)

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

 

$

(63,479

)

 

$

(27,608

)

 

$

53,665

 

$

54,873

 

$

(30,587

)

 

$

(13,136

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

3,190

 

$

19,236

 

 

$

22,426

 

Earnings of equity method investments

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

3,557

 

$

 

 

$

3,557

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

46,106

 

 

$

185,564

 

 

$

13,344

 

$

11,403

 

$

8,647

 

 

$

265,064

 

 

Refining

 

Renewables

 

Marketing

 

Lubricants
and
Specialty
Products

 

HEP

 

Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated
Total

 

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

30,379,696

 

$

654,893

 

 

$

3,911,922

 

$

3,149,128

 

$

109,200

 

 

$

 

 

$

38,204,839

 

Intersegment revenues

 

4,033,213

 

 

360,606

 

 

 

 

 

9,472

 

 

438,280

 

 

 

(4,841,571

)

 

 

 

 

$

34,412,909

 

$

1,015,499

 

 

$

3,911,922

 

$

3,158,600

 

$

547,480

 

 

$

(4,841,571

)

 

$

38,204,839

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment)

$

28,270,195

 

$

974,167

 

 

$

3,845,625

 

$

2,333,156

 

$

 

 

$

(4,743,130

)

 

$

30,680,013

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

$

 

$

52,412

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

52,412

 

Operating expenses

$

1,815,931

 

$

111,974

 

 

$

 

$

277,522

 

$

210,623

 

 

$

(81,157

)

 

$

2,334,893

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

146,660

 

$

3,769

 

 

$

2,954

 

$

168,207

 

$

17,003

 

 

$

87,892

 

 

$

426,485

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

405,065

 

$

52,621

 

 

$

17,819

 

$

83,447

 

$

96,683

 

 

$

1,152

 

 

$

656,787

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

3,775,058

 

$

(179,444

)

 

$

45,524

 

$

296,268

 

$

223,171

 

 

$

(106,328

)

 

$

4,054,249

 

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

$

3,774,118

 

$

(179,252

)

 

$

45,524

 

$

299,389

 

$

223,579

 

 

$

(81,863

)

 

$

4,081,495

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

9,164

 

 

$

109,342

 

 

$

118,506

 

Loss of equity method investments

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

(260

)

 

$

 

 

$

(260

)

Capital expenditures

$

162,280

 

$

225,274

 

 

$

9,275

 

$

34,887

 

$

38,964

 

 

$

53,327

 

 

$

524,007

 

 

Refining

 

Renewables

 

Lubricants
and
Specialty
Products

 

HEP

 

Corporate,
Other and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated
Total

 

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from external customers

$

15,734,870

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,550,624

 

$

103,646

 

$

2

 

 

$

18,389,142

 

Intersegment revenues

 

623,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,988

 

 

390,849

 

 

(1,024,525

)

 

 

 

 

$

16,358,558

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,560,612

 

$

494,495

 

$

(1,024,523

)

 

$

18,389,142

 

Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment)

$

14,673,062

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,815,802

 

$

 

$

(921,812

)

 

$

15,567,052

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

$

(318,353

)

 

$

8,739

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

(509

)

 

$

(310,123

)

Operating expenses

$

1,090,424

 

 

$

55,353

 

 

$

252,456

 

$

170,524

 

$

(51,279

)

 

$

1,517,478

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

127,563

 

 

$

 

 

$

170,155

 

$

12,637

 

$

51,655

 

 

$

362,010

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

334,365

 

 

$

1,672

 

 

$

79,767

 

$

86,998

 

$

737

 

 

$

503,539

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

451,497

 

 

$

(65,764

)

 

$

242,432

 

$

224,336

 

$

(103,315

)

 

$

749,186

 

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

$

449,747

 

 

$

(65,764

)

 

$

329,203

 

$

267,623

 

$

(72,501

)

 

$

908,308

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

7,217

 

$

97,713

 

 

$

104,930

 

Earnings of equity method investments

$

 

 

 

 

 

$

 

$

12,432

 

$

 

 

$

12,432

 

Capital expenditures

$

160,431

 

 

$

510,836

 

 

$

30,878

 

$

88,336

 

$

22,928

 

 

$

813,409

 

Refining Segment Operating Data

The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) performance measures about our refinery operations. Refinery gross and net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

The disaggregation of our refining geographic operating data is presented in two regions, Mid-Continent and West, to best reflect the economic drivers of our refining operations. The Mid-Continent region is comprised of the El Dorado and Tulsa refineries. The West region is comprised of the Puget Sound, Navajo, Woods Cross, Parco and Casper refineries. The Puget Sound refinery was acquired November 1, 2021, and thus is included for the period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. In addition, the refinery operations of the Parco and Casper refineries are included for the period March 14, 2022 (the date of acquisition) through December 31, 2022.

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Mid-Continent Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude charge (BPD) (1)

 

 

286,190

 

 

 

265,770

 

 

 

283,160

 

 

 

260,350

 

Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)

 

 

305,750

 

 

 

287,300

 

 

 

299,380

 

 

 

276,430

 

Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)

 

 

283,360

 

 

 

285,250

 

 

 

280,800

 

 

 

265,470

 

Refinery utilization (4)

 

 

110.1

%

 

 

102.2

%

 

 

108.9

%

 

 

100.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average per produced barrel (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery gross margin

 

$

20.23

 

 

$

6.18

 

 

$

22.01

 

 

$

9.44

 

Refinery operating expenses (6)

 

 

6.41

 

 

 

5.73

 

 

 

6.19

 

 

 

6.42

 

Net operating margin

 

$

13.82

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

15.82

 

 

$

3.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)

 

$

5.94

 

 

$

5.69

 

 

$

5.81

 

 

$

6.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feedstocks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweet crude oil

 

 

58

%

 

 

55

%

 

 

58

%

 

 

61

%

Sour crude oil

 

 

20

%

 

 

21

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

15

%

Heavy sour crude oil

 

 

16

%

 

 

17

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

18

%

Other feedstocks and blends

 

 

6

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

6

%

 

 

6

%

Total

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of produced refined products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasolines

 

 

52

%

 

 

53

%

 

 

51

%

 

 

52

%

Diesel fuels

 

 

31

%

 

 

32

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

33

%

Jet fuels

 

 

6

%

 

 

6

%

 

 

6

%

 

 

5

%

Fuel oil

 

 

1

%

 

 

1

%

 

 

1

%

 

 

1

%

Asphalt

 

 

3

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

Base oils

 

 

3

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

4

%

LPG and other

 

 

4

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

2

%

Total

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022 (8)

 

 

2021 (9)

 

 

2022 (8)

 

 

2021 (9)

West Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude charge (BPD) (1)

 

 

341,970

 

 

 

155,230

 

 

 

323,820

 

 

 

140,370

 

Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)

 

 

367,360

 

 

 

175,440

 

 

 

347,590

 

 

 

155,440

 

Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)

 

 

374,900

 

 

 

188,980

 

 

 

347,540

 

 

 

158,630

 

Refinery utilization (4)

 

 

81.8

%

 

 

63.7

%

 

 

81.4

%

 

 

82.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average per produced barrel (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery gross margin

 

$

25.92

 

 

$

12.50

 

 

$

30.64

 

 

$

13.32

 

Refinery operating expenses (6)

 

 

10.14

 

 

 

9.63

 

 

 

9.31

 

 

 

8.09

 

Net operating margin

 

$

15.78

 

 

$

2.87

 

 

$

21.33

 

 

$

5.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)

 

$

10.35

 

 

$

10.38

 

 

$

9.31

 

 

$

9.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feedstocks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweet crude oil

 

 

32

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

28

%

 

 

22

%

Sour crude oil

 

 

50

%

 

 

56

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

58

%

Heavy sour crude oil

 

 

6

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

1

%

Black wax crude oil

 

 

5

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

10

%

Other feedstocks and blends

 

 

7

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

9

%

Total

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of produced refined products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasolines

 

 

55

%

 

 

56

%

 

 

53

%

 

 

54

%

Diesel fuels

 

 

30

%

 

 

29

%

 

 

32

%

 

 

35

%

Jet fuels

 

 

5

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

1

%

Fuel oil

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

Asphalt

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

4

%

LPG and other

 

 

4

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

3

%

Total

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude charge (BPD) (1)

 

 

628,160

 

 

 

421,000

 

 

 

606,980

 

 

 

400,720

 

Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)

 

 

673,110

 

 

 

462,740

 

 

 

646,970

 

 

 

431,870

 

Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)

 

 

658,260

 

 

 

474,230

 

 

 

628,340

 

 

 

424,100

 

Refinery utilization (4)

 

 

92.7

%

 

 

83.6

%

 

 

92.3

%

 

 

93.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average per produced barrel (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery gross margin

 

$

23.47

 

 

$

8.70

 

 

$

26.78

 

 

$

10.89

 

Refinery operating expenses (6)

 

 

8.54

 

 

 

7.28

 

 

 

7.92

 

 

 

7.04

 

Net operating margin

 

$

14.93

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

18.86

 

 

$

3.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)

 

$

8.35

 

 

$

7.47

 

 

$

7.69

 

 

$

6.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feedstocks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweet crude oil

 

 

43

%

 

 

41

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

47

%

Sour crude oil

 

 

36

%

 

 

34

%

 

 

36

%

 

 

31

%

Heavy sour crude oil

 

 

11

%

 

 

12

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

12

%

Black wax crude oil

 

 

3

%

 

 

4

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

4

%

Other feedstocks and blends

 

 

7

%

 

 

9

%

 

 

6

%

 

 

6

%

Total

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of produced refined products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasolines

 

54

%

 

54

%

 

52

%

 

53

%

Diesel fuels

 

30

%

 

31

%

 

32

%

 

34

%

Jet fuels

 

6

%

 

6

%

 

6

%

 

4

%

Fuel oil

 

2

%

 

1

%

 

2

%

 

1

%

Asphalt

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

Base oils

 

1

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

LPG and other

 

4

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

 

3

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

(1)

Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries.

(2)

Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries.

(3)

Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including Asphalt and inter-segment sales) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold.

(4)

Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (BPSD). As a result of our acquisition of the Puget Sound Refinery on November 1, 2021, our consolidated crude capacity increased from 405,000 BPSD at December 31, 2020 to 554,000 BPSD at December 31, 2021, and further increased to 678,000 BPSD at December 31, 2022 as a result of our acquisition of the Parco and Casper Refineries on March 14, 2022.

(5)

Represents average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

(6)

Represents total Mid-Continent and West regions operating expenses, exclusive of long-lived asset impairment charges and depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries.

(7)

Represents total Mid-Continent and West regions operating expenses, exclusive of long-lived asset impairment charges and depreciation and amortization, divided by refinery throughput.

(8)

We acquired the Parco and Casper Refineries on March 14, 2022. Refining operating data for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes crude oil and feedstocks processed and refined products sold at our Parco and Casper Refineries for the period March 14, 2022 through December 31, 2022 only, averaged over the 365 days in the year ended December 31, 2022.

(9)

We acquired the Puget Sound Refinery on November 1, 2021. Refining operating data for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 includes crude oil and feedstocks processed and refined products sold at our Puget Sound Refinery for the period November 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 only, averaged over the 92 days and 365 days in the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Renewables Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our renewables operations and includes our Sinclair businesses for the period March 14, 2022 (the date of acquisition) through December 31, 2022.

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022

 

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

Renewables

 

 

 

 

Sales volumes (in thousand gallons)

 

 

53,733

 

 

 

136,204

 

Average per produced gallon (1)

 

 

 

 

Renewables gross margin

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.30

 

Renewables operating expense (2)

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

0.82

 

Net operating margin

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.52

)

(1)

Represents average amount per produced gallons sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

(2)

Represents total Renewables segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units.

Marketing Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our Marketing operations and includes our Sinclair business for the period March 14, 2022 (the date of acquisition) through December 31, 2022.

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022

 

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

Marketing

 

 

 

 

Number of branded sites at period end (1)

 

 

1,513

 

 

1,513

Sales volumes (in thousand gallons)

 

 

335,926

 

 

1,118,444

Margin per gallon of sales (2)

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.06

(1)

Includes 131 non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements.

(2)

Represents average amount per gallon sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialty products operations.

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Lubricants and Specialty Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput (BPD)

 

15,920

 

 

18,760

 

 

18,330

 

 

19,177

 

Sales of produced products (BPD)

 

28,570

 

 

35,120

 

 

32,530

 

 

34,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of produced products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finished products

 

53

%

 

46

%

 

51

%

 

51

%

Base oils

 

28

%

 

26

%

 

28

%

 

27

%

Other

 

19

%

 

28

%

 

21

%

 

22

%

Total

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

Our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward, referred to as "Rack Back." "Rack Forward" includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties.

Supplemental financial data attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is presented below:

 

 

Rack Back (1)

 

Rack
Forward (2)

 

Eliminations (3)

 

Total
Lubricants and
Specialty
Products

 

 

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues

 

$

275,027

 

$

677,008

 

 

$

(221,824

)

 

$

730,211

Cost of products sold

 

$

206,746

 

$

570,365

 

 

$

(221,824

)

 

$

555,287

Operating expenses

 

$

33,195

 

$

34,350

 

 

$

 

 

$

67,545

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

5,858

 

$

35,212

 

 

$

 

 

$

41,070

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

7,427

 

$

14,594

 

 

$

 

 

$

22,021

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

21,801

 

$

22,487

 

 

$

 

 

$

44,288

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

 

$

21,801

 

$

22,749

 

 

$

 

 

$

44,550

EBITDA

 

$

29,228

 

$

37,343

 

 

$

 

 

$

66,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues

 

$

307,018

 

$

631,221

 

 

$

(237,913

)

 

$

700,326

Cost of products sold

 

$

202,124

 

$

546,317

 

 

$

(237,913

)

 

$

510,528

Operating expenses

 

$

33,977

 

$

35,476

 

 

$

 

 

$

69,453

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

7,360

 

$

38,183

 

 

$

 

 

$

45,543

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

8,183

 

$

13,085

 

 

$

 

 

$

21,268

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

55,374

 

$

(1,840

)

 

$

 

 

$

53,534

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

 

$

55,374

 

$

(1,709

)

 

$

 

 

$

53,665

EBITDA

 

$

63,557

 

$

11,376

 

 

$

 

 

$

74,933

 

 

Rack Back (1)

 

Rack
Forward (2)

 

Eliminations (3)

 

Total
Lubricants and
Specialty
Products

 

 

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues

 

$

1,254,929

 

$

2,859,718

 

$

(956,047

)

 

$

3,158,600

Cost of products sold

 

$

958,537

 

$

2,330,666

 

$

(956,047

)

 

$

2,333,156

Operating expenses

 

$

135,275

 

$

142,247

 

$

 

 

$

277,522

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

23,511

 

$

144,696

 

$

 

 

$

168,207

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

30,148

 

$

53,299

 

$

 

 

$

83,447

Income from operations

 

$

107,458

 

$

188,810

 

$

 

 

$

296,268

Income before interest and income taxes

 

$

110,059

 

$

189,330

 

$

 

 

$

299,389

EBITDA

 

$

140,207

 

$

242,629

 

$

 

 

$

382,836

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other revenues

 

$

1,005,152

 

$

2,378,332

 

$

(822,872

)

 

$

2,560,612

Cost of products sold

 

$

646,107

 

$

1,992,567

 

$

(822,872

)

 

$

1,815,802

Operating expenses

 

$

120,750

 

$

131,706

 

$

 

 

$

252,456

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

27,071

 

$

143,084

 

$

 

 

$

170,155

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

28,093

 

$

51,674

 

$

 

 

$

79,767

Income from operations

 

$

183,131

 

$

59,301

 

$

 

 

$

242,432

Income before interest and income taxes

 

$

269,149

 

$

60,054

 

$

 

 

$

329,203

EBITDA

 

$

297,242

 

$

111,728

 

$

 

 

$

408,970

(1)

Rack Back consists of the PCLI base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward.

(2)

Rack Forward activities include the purchase of base oils from Rack Back and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties.

(3)

Intra-segment sales of Rack Back produced base oils to rack forward are eliminated under the "Eliminations" column.

Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA excluding special items ("Adjusted EBITDA") to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in financial statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders plus (i) income tax provision, (ii) interest expense, net of interest income and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) gain on sale of real property, (iii) severance costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) Cheyenne refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs, (vi) decommissioning costs, (vii) HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs, net of insurance recoveries, (viii) acquisition integration and regulatory costs and (iv) gain on tariff settlement. Adjusted EBITDA does not adjust for proceeds received from business interruption insurance settlements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.

Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(In thousands)

Net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

 

$

587,027

 

 

$

(39,530

)

 

$

2,922,668

 

 

$

558,324

 

Add (subtract) income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

188,197

 

 

 

(26,046

)

 

 

894,872

 

 

 

123,898

 

Add interest expense

 

 

56,978

 

 

 

30,955

 

 

 

175,628

 

 

 

125,175

 

Subtract interest income

 

 

(17,517

)

 

 

(941

)

 

 

(30,179

)

 

 

(4,019

)

Add depreciation and amortization

 

 

176,169

 

 

 

134,198

 

 

 

656,787

 

 

 

503,539

 

EBITDA

 

$

990,854

 

 

$

98,636

 

 

$

4,619,776

 

 

$

1,306,917

 

Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

9,573

 

 

 

8,739

 

 

 

52,412

 

 

 

(310,123

)

Subtract gain on sale of real property

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(86,018

)

Add severance costs

 

 

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

 

 

 

988

 

Add restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,813

 

Add Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

923

 

Add decommissioning costs

 

 

220

 

 

 

2,774

 

 

 

1,689

 

 

 

25,835

 

Add (subtract) HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's Osage environmental remediation costs, net of insurance recoveries

 

 

(1,275

)

 

 

 

 

 

8,297

 

 

 

 

Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs

 

 

4,752

 

 

 

15,795

 

 

 

51,986

 

 

 

20,830

 

Subtract gain on tariff settlement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(51,500

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

1,004,124

 

 

$

126,026

 

 

$

4,734,160

 

 

$

915,665

 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below:

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

Refining Segment

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(In thousands)

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1)

 

$

758,844

 

$

(63,479

)

 

$

3,774,118

 

$

449,747

 

Add depreciation and amortization

 

 

105,005

 

 

88,455

 

 

 

405,065

 

 

334,365

 

EBITDA

 

$

863,849

 

$

24,976

 

 

$

4,179,183

 

$

784,112

 

Subtract lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(318,353

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

863,849

 

$

24,976

 

 

$

4,179,183

 

$

465,759

 

(1)

 

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Refining segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Renewables segment is set forth below:

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

Renewables Segment

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(In thousands)

Loss before interest and income taxes (1)

 

$

(34,663

)

 

$

(27,608

)

 

$

(179,252

)

 

$

(65,764

)

Add depreciation and amortization

 

 

18,222

 

 

 

685

 

 

 

52,621

 

 

 

1,672

 

EBITDA

 

 

(16,441

)

 

 

(26,923

)

 

 

(126,631

)

 

 

(64,092

)

Add lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

9,573

 

 

 

8,739

 

 

 

52,412

 

 

 

8,739

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(6,868

)

 

$

(18,184

)

 

$

(74,219

)

 

$

(55,353

)

(1)

Loss before interest and income taxes of our Renewables segment represents loss plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA attributable to our Marketing segment is set forth below:

Marketing Segment

 

Three Months Ended
December 30, 2022

 

Year Ended
December 30, 2022

 

 

(In thousands)

Income before interest and income taxes (1)

 

$

16,897

 

$

45,524

Add depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,545

 

 

17,819

EBITDA

 

$

23,442

 

$

63,343

(1)

Income before interest and income taxes of our Marketing segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is set forth below.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment

 

Rack Back

 

Rack
Forward

 

Total Lubricants
and Specialty
Products

 

 

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before interest and income taxes (1)

 

$

21,801

 

 

$

22,749

 

 

$

44,550

 

Add depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,427

 

 

 

14,594

 

 

 

22,021

 

EBITDA

 

$

29,228

 

 

$

37,343

 

 

$

66,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1)

 

$

55,374

 

 

$

(1,709

)

 

$

53,665

 

Add depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,183

 

 

 

13,085

 

 

 

21,268

 

EBITDA

 

$

63,557

 

 

$

11,376

 

 

$

74,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before interest and income taxes (1)

 

$

110,059

 

 

$

189,330

 

 

$

299,389

 

Add depreciation and amortization

 

 

30,148

 

 

 

53,299

 

 

 

83,447

 

EBITDA

 

 

140,207

 

 

 

242,629

 

 

 

382,836

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before interest and income taxes (1)

 

$

269,149

 

 

$

60,054

 

 

$

329,203

 

Add depreciation and amortization

 

 

28,093

 

 

 

51,674

 

 

 

79,767

 

EBITDA

 

 

297,242

 

 

 

111,728

 

 

 

408,970

 

Subtract gain on sale of real property

 

 

(86,018

)

 

 

 

 

 

(86,018

)

Add restructuring charges

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

6,734

 

 

 

7,813

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

212,303

 

 

$

118,462

 

 

$

330,765

 

(1)

Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Refinery gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis. Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total Refining segment revenues less total Refining segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. Net operating margin per barrel sold is the difference between refinery gross margin and refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments or depreciation and amortization. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of operations. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Below are reconciliations to our consolidated statements of income for refinery net operating and gross margin and operating expenses, in each case averaged per produced barrel sold. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.

Reconciliation of average refining net operating margin per produced barrel sold to refinery gross margin to refining sales and other revenues

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining segment sales and other revenues

 

$

7,982,375

 

$

5,065,593

 

$

34,412,909

 

$

16,358,558

 

Refining segment cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment)

 

 

6,561,147

 

 

4,686,200

 

 

28,270,195

 

 

14,673,062

 

Lower of cost or market inventory adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(318,353

)

 

 

 

1,421,228

 

 

379,393

 

 

6,142,714

 

 

2,003,849

 

Subtract lower of cost or market inventory adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(318,353

)

Refining gross margin

 

$

1,421,228

 

$

379,393

 

$

6,142,714

 

$

1,685,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refining segment operating expenses

 

$

517,024

 

$

317,831

 

$

1,815,931

 

$

1,090,424

 

Produced barrels sold (BPD)

 

 

658,260

 

 

474,230

 

 

628,340

 

 

424,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold

 

$

23.47

 

$

8.70

 

$

26.78

 

$

10.89

 

Less average refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold

 

 

8.54

 

 

7.28

 

 

7.92

 

 

7.04

 

Net operating margin per produced barrel sold

 

$

14.93

 

$

1.42

 

$

18.86

 

$

3.85

 

Reconciliation of renewables operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Renewables gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our renewables performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our renewables performance on a relative and absolute basis. Renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold is total Renewables segment revenues less total Renewables segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced renewables products sold. Net operating margin per produced gallon sold is the difference between renewables gross margin and renewables operating expenses per produced gallon sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of renewables gross margin and operating expenses to gross margin per produced gallon sold and net operating margin per produced gallon sold

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022

 

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

 

 

(In thousands, except for per gallon amounts)

Renewables segment sales and other revenues

 

$

417,893

 

 

$

1,015,499

 

Renewables segment cost of products sold

 

 

391,647

 

 

 

974,167

 

Lower of cost or market inventory adjustment

 

 

9,573

 

 

 

52,412

 

 

 

 

16,673

 

 

 

(11,080

)

Add lower of cost or market inventory adjustment

 

 

9,573

 

 

 

52,412

 

Renewables gross margin

 

$

26,246

 

 

$

41,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renewables segment operating expenses

 

$

32,176

 

 

$

111,974

 

Produced gallons sold (in thousand gallons)

 

 

53,733

 

 

 

136,204

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.30

 

Less operating expense per produced gallon sold

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

0.82

 

Net operating margin per produced gallon sold

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.52

)

Reconciliation of Marketing operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Marketing gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our Marketing performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our Marketing performance on a relative and absolute basis. Marketing gross margin per gallon sold is total Marketing segment revenues less total Marketing segment cost of products sold divided by sales volumes of Marketing products sold. This margin does not include the non-cash effects of depreciation and amortization. This component performance measure can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of Marketing gross margin to gross margin per gallon sold

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022

 

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

 

 

(In thousands, except for per gallon amounts)

Marketing segment sales and other revenues

 

$

1,031,898

 

$

3,911,922

Marketing segment cost of products sold

 

 

1,008,042

 

 

3,845,625

Marketing gross margin

 

$

23,856

 

$

66,297

 

 

 

 

 

Sales volumes (in thousand gallons)

 

 

335,926

 

 

1,118,444

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing gross margin per gallon sold

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.06

Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, gain on sale of real property, severance costs, restructuring charges, Cheyenne refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs, decommissioning costs, HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs, net of insurance recoveries, acquisition integration and regulatory costs and gain on tariff settlement. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

813,023

 

 

$

(43,150

)

 

$

3,936,046

 

$

787,152

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

188,197

 

 

 

(26,046

)

 

 

894,872

 

 

123,898

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

624,826

 

 

 

(17,104

)

 

 

3,041,174

 

 

663,254

 

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

37,799

 

 

 

22,426

 

 

 

118,506

 

 

104,930

 

Net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

 

 

587,027

 

 

 

(39,530

)

 

 

2,922,668

 

 

558,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

9,573

 

 

 

8,739

 

 

 

52,412

 

 

(310,123

)

Gain on sale of real property

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(86,018

)

Severance costs

 

 

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

 

 

988

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,813

 

Cheyenne Refinery LIFO inventory liquidation costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

923

 

Decommissioning costs

 

 

220

 

 

 

2,774

 

 

 

1,689

 

 

25,835

 

HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs, net of insurance recoveries

 

 

(2,703

)

 

 

 

 

 

17,594

 

 

 

Acquisition integration and regulatory costs

 

 

4,752

 

 

 

15,795

 

 

 

52,896

 

 

20,830

 

Gain on tariff settlement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(51,500

)

Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

11,842

 

 

 

27,390

 

 

 

124,591

 

 

(391,252

)

Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) (1)

 

 

2,487

 

 

 

5,443

 

 

 

22,142

 

 

(83,049

)

Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(1,428

)

 

 

 

 

 

10,206

 

 

 

Total adjustments, net of tax

 

 

10,783

 

 

 

21,947

 

 

 

92,243

 

 

(308,203

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted results - Non-GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

824,865

 

 

 

(15,760

)

 

 

4,060,637

 

 

395,900

 

Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (2)

 

 

190,684

 

 

 

(20,603

)

 

 

917,014

 

 

40,849

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

 

634,181

 

 

 

4,843

 

 

 

3,143,623

 

 

355,051

 

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

36,371

 

 

 

22,426

 

 

 

128,712

 

 

104,930

 

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

 

$

597,810

 

 

$

(17,583

)

 

$

3,014,911

 

$

250,121

 

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted (3)

 

$

2.97

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

14.73

 

$

1.52

 

(1)

Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax expense to arrive at adjusted income tax expense, which is computed as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) (2)

 

$

190,684

 

$

(20,603

)

 

$

917,014

 

$

40,849

 

Subtract GAAP income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

188,197

 

 

(26,046

)

 

 

894,872

 

 

123,898

 

Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense

 

$

2,487

 

$

5,443

 

 

$

22,142

 

$

(83,049

)

(2)

Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed by (a) adjusting HF Sinclair's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate ("AETR") for GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments, (b) applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes and (c) adjusting for discrete tax items applicable to the period.

 

 

(3)

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders divided by the average number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution, which is based on weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is calculated the same way as that used in GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

$

813,023

 

 

$

(43,150

)

 

$

3,936,046

 

 

$

787,152

 

Income tax expense

 

$

188,197

 

 

$

(26,046

)

 

$

894,872

 

 

$

123,898

 

Effective tax rate for GAAP financial statements

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

60.4

%

 

 

22.7

%

 

 

15.7

%

Adjusted - Non-GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

%

 

 

70.4

%

 

 

(0.1

) %

 

 

(5.4

)%

Effective tax rate for adjusted results

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

130.8

%

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

10.3

%

 

