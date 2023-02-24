Transport Cases & Boxes Market to cross US$ 2.4 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transport cases and boxes market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.7 billion in 2023 and US$ 2.4 billion by 2033. Throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that sales of transport cases and boxes would increase at a strong CAGR of 3.5%.



The transport cases and boxes market is expected to grow 3.5% by the year 2033. Prodigious advancements in the military budget and burgeoning developments in the global shipping industry drive the demand.

The global improvement and demand for technologically integrated waterproof transport cases and boxes over conventional transport cases and boxes for packaging solutions is expected to play a dominant role in the growth of the transport cases and boxes market.

Achieving goals like protective packaging combined with a product safety solution is likely to necessitate the use of heavy duty transport cases and boxes.

Artificial intelligence may almost certainly play a key role in this, allowing manufacturers to create a more systematically automated and predictive production line.

With the advancement of shipping and logistics, proper product packaging is becoming increasingly important in establishing a positive brand image in the minds of customers.

Key Takeaways from the Transport Cases & Boxes market

By carrying capacity, demand for less than 20 kg is expected to remain dominant. Polyamide transport cases and boxes are becoming more popular due to their high durability and resistance to wear and tear.

Waterproof cases and boxes are in high demand, accounting for nearly 75% of total revenue. Extensive adoption is expected in the military sector, followed by the chemical industry.

By 2033, the majority of revenue share (727.7 million) is expected to come from the United States. Given the huge need for durable packaging materials in nations like Canada and the United States, the market in the area is likely to expand over the course of the forecast period.

With the electric vehicles (EV) segment displaying tremendous potential, the automotive market is welcoming prominent transport cases and boxes manufacturers with open arms. According to Future Market Insights, the automotive transport cases market grew at a rate of nearly 4% until 2021, with a value of nearly US$ 150 million.

Opportunities abound in the chemical industry as well, with rapid advancements in manufacturing and packaging technologies propelled by growing concerns about the safe and secure transportation of hazardous materials. The chemical industry was worth $69.3 billion in 2021, with the United Kingdom leading the way. As a result, manufacturers are expanding their presence in Western European countries, particularly the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The growing construction sector in China might almost certainly boost toolbox sales in the region and witness a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033. The construction industry is expanding as a result of the high demand for residential buildings. The construction workers in these countries has increased as a result of the expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The landscape of transport cases and boxes is highly competitive, owing to the presence of numerous regional and global level manufacturers. The transport cases and boxes report profiles key players such as Pelican Products, Inc., PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH, SKB Corporation, Inc., GT Line Srl, bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH, Plastica Panaro S.r.l., Thermodyne International Ltd., C.H. Ellis Company, Inc., Plasticase Inc., Gator Cases Inc., GMOHLING Transportgeräte GmbH, Cases By Source, Inc.

Recent Development

In August 2022, BWH Spezialkoffer introduced the ALUshape presentation cases for prominent aluminum roofing manufacturers. Similarly, in September 2022, the company unveiled its SAFEDI event box, a custom-made case suitable for transporting mobile charging and power supply equipment.

Transport Cases & Boxes Market

By Material Type:

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

PET

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Metal

Aluminum

Steel

Leather

Others



By Carrying Capacity:

Less than 20 kg

20-50 kg

50-100 kg

100-150 kg

150 kg & above



By End-use:

Military Equipment

Photography & Music Equipment

Medical and Fire Safety Equipment

Measuring & Communication Equipment

Electronics & Semiconductor Components

Automotive & Mechanical Parts

Chemicals

Biotechnology

Others



By Case Weight:

< 3kg

3-5 kg

5-10 kg

10-15 kg

15 kg



By Waterproof Feature:

Waterproof

Non-waterproof

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Transport Cases & Boxes Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

