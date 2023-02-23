Việt Nam calls for end to hostilities, peaceful solutions to Ukraine issue

VIETNAM, February 23 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam has made an urgent appeal to all parties of the Ukraine conflict to end hostilities, avoid acts of escalation, and resume dialogue to seek comprehensive, satisfactory, and durable peaceful solutions to differences.

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, attended the UN General Assembly’s emergency special session on Ukraine on February 22, one year since the conflict broke out.

In his remarks, Giang voiced concerns about the situation in Ukraine over the past year, recent worrying developments, and the conflict’s consequences, including heavy human and property losses and negative impacts on the region and the world, as well as common efforts to promote international cooperation and respond to global challenges.

He underlined the need to comply with international law and the UN Charter, especially the fundamental principles of respecting independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and not using or threatening to use force.

Việt Nam urgently appeals to the parties concerned to end hostilities, avoid acts that escalate tensions, and resume dialogue and negotiations to seek comprehensive, satisfactory, and durable peaceful solutions to differences in conformity to and with respect for international law and the UN Charter, with the legitimate interests and concerns by the relevant parties taken into account, for the sake of regional and global peace and stability, the diplomat said.

Giang added Việt Nam holds that the international community should increase safeguarding security and safety for people, ensure conflict-hit people’s urgent needs are met, and protect and maintain civilian facilities, especially the infrastructure essential for people’s life.

He also highlighted the country’s appeal to the UN, countries, and international organisations and partners to continue augmenting efforts to deliver assistance to conflict-hit people and to support the UN and the UN Secretary-General’s roles and efforts in seeking solutions.

Việt Nam is ready to contribute to diplomatic, reconstruction, recovery, and aid provision efforts in Ukraine, according to the ambassador.

The emergency special session will go on February 23 (New York time) to continue listening to member states’ opinions and consider a draft UN General Assembly resolution on the principles of the UN Charter on comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. — VNS