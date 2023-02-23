PM suggests stronger cooperation with Chinese province of Hainan

VIETNAM, February 23 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 22 suggested China’s Hainan province enhance its exchange and cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, particularly HCM City and the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

At a reception for the Secretary of the Party Committee of Hainan Province, Shen Xiaoming, in Hà Nội on February 22, the PM said both sides should step up mutually beneficial cooperation in tourism, transport, education, health care, culture, climate change response, search and rescue operations at sea and humanitarian treatment towards fishermen, contributing to maintaining maritime peace, stability and collaboration.

Chinh expressed his belief that Shen’s visit will strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Hainan and the ministries, agencies and localities of Việt Nam.

The Prime Minister praised the strong development of relations between the two Parties and countries, suggesting the two sides effectively implement the high-level common perceptions reached during the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng last October.

He hopes the two sides will step up all-level exchanges and promote cooperation across all fields, especially in trade, investment collaboration, people-to-people exchanges, and restoring tourism links. He urged China to include Việt Nam in the pilot group outbound tours list.

He continued that the two countries should work together to maintain peace and stability in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Shen congratulated the Vietnamese Party, State and people on the achievements recorded in Đổi Mới (reform) process and socio-economic development.

Hainan is eager to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities. Shen emphasised the importance of this collaboration and stressed that Hainan agencies would closely coordinate with the Vietnamese side to effectively implement the common perceptions reached during Party General Secretary Trong’s visit and PM Chính’s proposals.

These proposals include restoring flights and cruise routes to Việt Nam, establishing a Việt Nam trade promotion office in Hainan, and the increase of the import of Vietnamese agricultural products, including coconuts. These initiatives aim to contribute to the China-Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The Hainan agencies are committed to working closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to ensure these proposals are successfully implemented, strengthening the relationship between the two nations. VNS