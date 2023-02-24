Việt Nam, EU should work together for deeper comprehensive partnership: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, February 24 - HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam and the EU should continue working closely together for the common goal of promoting Việt Nam – EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation, thus bringing practical benefits to their people and businesses and making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, development and prosperity in each region and the world.

The statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang at a reception in Hà Nội on February 23 for Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and member of the European People’s Party David McAllister, who is on Việt Nam visit from February 22-24.

Quang hailed the EU as one of the top important trade and investment partners of Việt Nam while Việt Nam is the biggest trade partner of the bloc in ASEAN.

The EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement, which already took effect two years ago, has been an important driving force to lift two-way trade, making the EU the fifth biggest investor in Việt Nam, he said.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam’s development, McAllister underlined cooperation achievements made by the EU and Việt Nam in various areas, especially in energy and environment. He affirmed Việt Nam’s important role in ASEAN as well as in ASEAN-EU relations.

He expressed his hope that Việt Nam will share its experience in building a stable, peaceful and influential country in the region and the world. He appreciated Việt Nam's commitment to cooperation with the EU, citing the deployment of two Việt Namese officers to the EU Training Mission in the Central African Republic as the clearest evidence.

Both sides also discussed issues of shared concern such as Việt Nam's experience in achieving rapid, sustainable development that ensures social justice and human rights, promoting cooperation in maritime and cyber security, and stepping up peace and stability in ASEAN. VNS