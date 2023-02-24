CD276 B7H3 Antibody Clinical Trials Insight 2028

CD276 B7H3 Antibody Clinical Trials Expected To Reach More Than 200 By 2028 Says Kuick Research

Global CD276 Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > US$ 1 Billion

Global CD276 Antibody Expected Drug Approvals

Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials: > 30 Drugs In Trials

Targeting CD276 Through Monotherapy, Combination & Targeted Therapy

CD276 Antibodies Orphan & Priority Status Review

Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Insight On 25 Companies Involved in Development of CD276 Antibodies

A rapidly developing field that has experienced significant success is cancer immunotherapy among which immune checkpoint inhibitors has been a very innovative and popular approach. Up until now, PD-1 and CTLA-4 has been the most widely targeted immune checkpoints but with the growing adoption of the approach, researchers have been aiming to find novel targets that may further improve outcomes. One such newly identified target for cancer therapy is CD276.

Also known as B7 homolog 3 protein (B7-H3), the CD276 target has been generating interest for its potential therapeutic ability as it is overly expressed in tumor cells and shows limited expression on normal tissues, therefore, targeting CD276 becomes uncomplicated. So far, several immunotherapeutic strategies have been hypothesized and some have even demonstrated positive results in pre-clinical and clinical studies, there is no therapy that has been approved by the US FDA.

However, the presence of robust clinical pipeline of drugs targeting CD276 ensures that in the coming years there will definitely be medications that will be targeting this immune checkpoint protein. For instance, Bio Thera, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company has begun dosing for its drug BAT8009 in phase I clinical trials. This is an antibody drug conjugate which targets CD276 (B7-H3) and the multicenter, open-label clinical study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also aims to determine a recommended dose for the expected phase II trials.

BAT-8009 has demonstrated high anti-tumor activity and good stability and safety for both in vivo and in vitro studies and is being considered a potential best-in-class antibody drug conjugate that will be targeting CD276. The immune checkpoint inhibitors that target CD276/B7-H3 are being developed for several cancer indications including; melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, cervical cancers and others, however, their drug candidates remain in early phase clinical trials.

Furthermore, it is a known fact that combinational therapies have always shown greater success rate when compared to monotherapies. Similarly, the idea of targeting two cancer targets simultaneously is being explored in the case of CD276 targeting drugs. Combinational regimens are being tested with immune checkpoint inhibitors as well as other anti-cancer drugs. For instance, MacroGenics conducted a clinical trial to evaluate the drug MGA271 (an immune checkpoint inhibitor drug for CD276) in combination with Yervoy (Ipilimumab) when given to patients with CD276 expressing melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer and other CD276 expressing cancers.

With the aim of evolving patient centric therapeutics, the commercial pharmaceutical market has developed a deep understanding about the critical step of delivering novel targeted therapies, if they wish to move forward in the biopharma sector. Several companies have streamlined there research and development pipelines so as to be involved in this emerging and growing market of CD276 targeted checkpoint inhibitors.

Even though not much research has been conducted in the field, the present drug candidates in clinical phases have been garnering the attention of key pharmaceutical players. Some of the frontrunners in the race of developing CD276 immune checkpoint inhibitors include; Daiichi Sankyo, AbbVie, Xencor, MacroGenics, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics and several others. Our report aims to identify more such companies that have been working their way in this market segment as well as also identifying any and how many CD276 targeted drugs they have in their clinical pipeline.

This report aims to provide an in-depth analysis about the ongoing clinical trials being conducted to develop CD276 targeted inhibitors and the possible commercial input that these drugs may bring. Looking at the robust clinical pipeline, it is foreseeable that the first drug entering the market will surely cause a shift and may be set a blueprint milestone of other drugs to follow through.

