Lionel Messi Song By VanMilli Is The Perfect Winner’s Anthem

VanMilli Is Aspiring to Be the Goat of His Own Sound.

SPAIN, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VanMilli releases “Lionel Messi”. The song is named after the Paris Saint-Germain and former FC Barcelona football player. Messi is considered the best football player in the world, and he recently led Argentina to win The 2022 FIFA World Cup after 36 years since their last triumph.

The artist, music producer and songwriter, who views music as art, stating “versatility and originality” as a very important value to his music, is also known for his distinct and unique style. With this single, VanMilli displays his admiration to Messi’s legendary status while also making a statement about his own career. He expressed that he was “feeling inspired by the way Lionel Messi has achieved to do the impossible in football,” which he feels resonates with his own ambition regarding his career and the evolution of his sound.

Just like Lionel Messi, VanMilli has a winner’s mentality. Football fans and people with that same mindset are really going to enjoy this anthem. As VanMilli states… “Amma star boy coz I ball like Messi.”

The song also has a video-game vibe, with a hip-hop and rock fusion, making the listener excited as the tune plays. The song is ideal to listen to while at the gym, outdoors or just to get the listener in a positive mood.

Listen to the Lionel Messi Song on :

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/0UHJ8WOHVPZGbLDoGtPY90?si=5bee201f6138474d

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0BRHT9624

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/lionel-messi-single/1662292395

and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9FW_QmekYo

For more details, visit

Website: https://www.vanmilli.com

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/vanmilli

Lionel Messi Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9FW_QmekYo

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1s88hf4zKPipX1ISioKDP0?si=VdbL0GWUThmllD7P_iFxZw

About VanMilli:

VanMilli is a musician, songwriter, producer, creative director, and executive in the music industry. His distinct style, sound, and production are well-known. He is known for fusing various musical genres.