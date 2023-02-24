Defibrillators Market Size, Segmentation by Type Implantable & External, End User And Regional Analysis Report by 2027
Latest report by IMARC Group shows Global defibrillators market expected to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.94% during 2022-2027BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Defibrillators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2021
Historical Period: 2016-2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2027
The global defibrillators market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.94% during 2022-2027.
Defibrillators are critical medical devices designed to provide a therapeutic shock to a patient's heart in life-threatening situations, such as cardiac arrhythmia, pulseless ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation. They work by depolarizing the heart muscles and restoring their regular electrical activity, helping to prevent sudden cardiac attacks. There are several types of product variants available, including manual/wearable defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), transvenous or subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and implantable cardioverter defibrillators. Currently, defibrillators are witnessing huge demand in hospitals, emergency medical services, and public places such as airports and shopping malls.
𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the rising geriatric population are some of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Additionally, governments of several nations are actively promoting awareness about defibrillators and providing training, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. This is further supported by extensive governmental and private funding in the healthcare industry and the development of rechargeable, wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs) that can be worn under clothing. Moreover, the escalating demand for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring and the rising adoption of public access defibrillators (PADs) are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Other factors, such as the inflating consumer per capita income and surging investments in research and development (R&D) activities, are fueling the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.
• Asahi Kasei Zoll Medical Corporation
• Biotronik
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• LivaNova PLC
• Medtronic Inc.
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Schiller AG
• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Stryker Corporation
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type and end-user.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Implantable Defibrillators
o Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)
o Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)
o Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D)
• External Defibrillators
o Manual External Defibrillator
o Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs)
o Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)
Breakup by End-User:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Prehospital Care Settings
• Cardiac Centers
• Homecare Settings
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
