External Defibrillators Market Continues to Grow, Projected to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2031: Size and Share Insights

External Defibrillators Market Witnesses Impressive Growth, Expected to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 7% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2031, ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $5.2 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031. External defibrillators are devices that deliver an electric shock to the heart in order to restore a normal rhythm in a person experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). These devices are commonly used in emergency situations and are designed to be used by non-medical personnel.

There are two types of external defibrillators: automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and manual external defibrillators. AEDs are designed to be used by anyone and will analyze the heart's rhythm and deliver a shock if needed. Manual external defibrillators, on the other hand, are typically used by medical professionals and require more training to operate.

AEDs are commonly found in public places such as airports, shopping malls, and sports facilities. They are also often carried by emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, including firefighters, police officers, and paramedics.

Using an AED is relatively simple and involves placing the pads on the chest of the person experiencing SCA, following the prompts on the device, and allowing the AED to analyze the heart's rhythm. If a shock is needed, the AED will instruct the user to deliver it. External defibrillators have been shown to be effective in treating SCA, particularly when used soon after the onset of symptoms. They have become an important tool in the management of cardiac arrest and can save lives when used properly.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Nihon Kohden Corporation

2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. CU MEDICAL GERMANY GMBH

5. MEDIANA CO.

6. SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS

7. Stryker

8. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

9. Schiller Ag

10. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’• ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’‘๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’Ž๐’Š๐’„ ๐’˜๐’‚๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’ˆ๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’Œ๐’†๐’š ๐’‘๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’†๐’™๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’‡๐’Š๐’ƒ๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’๐’‚๐’•๐’๐’“๐’” ๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’š. ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’‘๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’Ž๐’Š๐’„ ๐’‚๐’‡๐’‡๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ƒ๐’–๐’š๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’„๐’‚๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’†๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’‰๐’๐’”๐’‘๐’Š๐’•๐’‚๐’๐’”, ๐’‘๐’‚๐’“๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’–๐’๐’‚๐’“๐’๐’š ๐’Š๐’ ๐’”๐’Ž๐’‚๐’๐’-๐’”๐’„๐’‚๐’๐’† ๐’‰๐’๐’”๐’‘๐’Š๐’•๐’‚๐’๐’”, ๐’“๐’†๐’”๐’–๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’„๐’‚๐’๐’„๐’†๐’๐’†๐’ ๐’๐’“ ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’•๐’‘๐’๐’๐’†๐’ ๐’”๐’–๐’‘๐’‘๐’๐’š ๐’ ๐’†๐’‚๐’๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’„๐’†๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’†, ๐’˜๐’‰๐’Š๐’„๐’‰ ๐’‰๐’‚๐’” ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’“๐’†๐’—๐’†๐’๐’–๐’† ๐’๐’‡ ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’‹๐’๐’“ ๐’‘๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’†๐’™๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’‡๐’Š๐’ƒ๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’๐’‚๐’•๐’๐’“๐’” ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•.

The growing geriatric population with an elevated risk of cardiac arrest is another major driver of the external defibrillators market. As people age, their risk of developing cardiovascular diseases increases, leading to a higher incidence of sudden cardiac arrest. Additionally, the increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias, is also driving the demand for defibrillators.

Increase in adoption of technologically advanced defibrillators devices, rise in demand for quality medical care, and rise in prevalence of SCA are key factors for the growth of the external defibrillators market. In addition, increase in focus on installation of defibrillators in public places and availability of defibrillators in offices, schools, shopping malls, grocery stores, and airports propel the market growth. Furthermore, increase in focus of key market players on public access defibrillators and increase in number of training & awareness programs across the globe are a few factors that drive the growth of the external defibrillators market. Moreover, rise in advancements in the innovation of the next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market. Defibrillators aim to enhance the ability of the industry, identifying and addressing problems associated with devices. SCA is the leading cause of death globally, which is a life-threatening condition. It can be treated successfully by early intervention of the disease with defibrillation at the right time.

โ€ƒ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

By End User:

Public Access Market: This segment includes public places where automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are available for use by anyone, including airports, sports facilities, schools, and shopping malls.

Alternate Care Market: This segment includes non-hospital settings such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and outpatient clinics.

Home: This segment includes defibrillators used in home settings by patients with a history of cardiac diseases or at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Hospitals: This segment includes defibrillators used in hospital settings, including emergency departments, intensive care units, and operating rooms.

Pre-Hospitals: This segment includes defibrillators used in ambulances and other pre-hospital settings.

By Product Type:

Manual External Defibrillator: This type of defibrillator requires trained healthcare professionals to deliver the shock to the patient's heart manually.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED): This type of defibrillator is designed to be used by anyone, even those without medical training, and can automatically analyze the heart rhythm and deliver a shock if necessary.

Semi-Automated External Defibrillator: This type of defibrillator requires the user to press a button to deliver the shock to the patient's heart after the device has analyzed the heart rhythm.

Fully Automated Defibrillator: This type of defibrillator delivers the shock automatically without requiring the user to press a button.

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD): This type of defibrillator is worn by the patient and monitors the heart rhythm continuously, delivering a shock if necessary.

By Region:

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: This region includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific: This region includes Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

LAMEA: This region includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

