External Defibrillators Market Continues to Grow, Projected to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2031: Size and Share Insights

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031, 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $5.2 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031. External defibrillators are devices that deliver an electric shock to the heart in order to restore a normal rhythm in a person experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). These devices are commonly used in emergency situations and are designed to be used by non-medical personnel.

There are two types of external defibrillators: automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and manual external defibrillators. AEDs are designed to be used by anyone and will analyze the heart's rhythm and deliver a shock if needed. Manual external defibrillators, on the other hand, are typically used by medical professionals and require more training to operate.

AEDs are commonly found in public places such as airports, shopping malls, and sports facilities. They are also often carried by emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, including firefighters, police officers, and paramedics.

Using an AED is relatively simple and involves placing the pads on the chest of the person experiencing SCA, following the prompts on the device, and allowing the AED to analyze the heart's rhythm. If a shock is needed, the AED will instruct the user to deliver it. External defibrillators have been shown to be effective in treating SCA, particularly when used soon after the onset of symptoms. They have become an important tool in the management of cardiac arrest and can save lives when used properly.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Nihon Kohden Corporation

2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. CU MEDICAL GERMANY GMBH

5. MEDIANA CO.

6. SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS

7. Stryker

8. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

9. Schiller Ag

10. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒏𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒌𝒆𝒚 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄 𝒂𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒚𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒔, 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒔𝒎𝒂𝒍𝒍-𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒔, 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒖𝒍𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒏 𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒐𝒓 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒆, 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒖𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒋𝒐𝒓 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕.

The growing geriatric population with an elevated risk of cardiac arrest is another major driver of the external defibrillators market. As people age, their risk of developing cardiovascular diseases increases, leading to a higher incidence of sudden cardiac arrest. Additionally, the increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias, is also driving the demand for defibrillators.

Increase in adoption of technologically advanced defibrillators devices, rise in demand for quality medical care, and rise in prevalence of SCA are key factors for the growth of the external defibrillators market. In addition, increase in focus on installation of defibrillators in public places and availability of defibrillators in offices, schools, shopping malls, grocery stores, and airports propel the market growth. Furthermore, increase in focus of key market players on public access defibrillators and increase in number of training & awareness programs across the globe are a few factors that drive the growth of the external defibrillators market. Moreover, rise in advancements in the innovation of the next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market. Defibrillators aim to enhance the ability of the industry, identifying and addressing problems associated with devices. SCA is the leading cause of death globally, which is a life-threatening condition. It can be treated successfully by early intervention of the disease with defibrillation at the right time.

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By End User:

Public Access Market: This segment includes public places where automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are available for use by anyone, including airports, sports facilities, schools, and shopping malls.

Alternate Care Market: This segment includes non-hospital settings such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and outpatient clinics.

Home: This segment includes defibrillators used in home settings by patients with a history of cardiac diseases or at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Hospitals: This segment includes defibrillators used in hospital settings, including emergency departments, intensive care units, and operating rooms.

Pre-Hospitals: This segment includes defibrillators used in ambulances and other pre-hospital settings.

By Product Type:

Manual External Defibrillator: This type of defibrillator requires trained healthcare professionals to deliver the shock to the patient's heart manually.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED): This type of defibrillator is designed to be used by anyone, even those without medical training, and can automatically analyze the heart rhythm and deliver a shock if necessary.

Semi-Automated External Defibrillator: This type of defibrillator requires the user to press a button to deliver the shock to the patient's heart after the device has analyzed the heart rhythm.

Fully Automated Defibrillator: This type of defibrillator delivers the shock automatically without requiring the user to press a button.

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD): This type of defibrillator is worn by the patient and monitors the heart rhythm continuously, delivering a shock if necessary.

By Region:

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: This region includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific: This region includes Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

LAMEA: This region includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

