South Africa Food Safety Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% to reach US$ 145,995 thousand from 2018 to 2025

Food producers have witnessed high competition over the years, owing to the growth in food industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled," South Africa Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant, Food Tested, and Technology: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the South Africa food safety testing market size was valued at $65,727 thousand in 2017, and is estimated to reach $145,995 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology segment accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the total South Africa food safety testing industry.

Access to safe and affordable food is a basic human right. Food carrying potential contaminants can be harmful to health. Consumers expect and deserve protection against risks found in food. This ethical factor generates the need to setup food safety regulation and drives the growth of the South Africa food safety testing market.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

ALS Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bureau Veritas

Deltamune

DNV GL AS (DNV)

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Intertek Group plc.

QIMA Limited

SGS SA (SGS), and TUV SUD.

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate mis-description of food. Increased economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that boosts the South Africa food safety testing market growth during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

In 2017, pathogen testing is still the most dominant segment of food testing. Food can be easily contaminated with pathogenic bacteria through exposure to inadequate processing controls, cross-contamination, animal manure, and improper storage or cooking. Contamination of food with pathogens can cause food poisoning. Common symptoms of food poisoning include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. However, most cases related to food poisoning go unreported to health agencies; as, for normal healthy adults, food-borne pathogens only cause mild symptoms and medical help may not be required. However, food poisoning can be quite serious in young children, and in frail and immuno-compromised people.

The South Africa food safety testing market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. The market has been undergoing significant consolidation over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue further, owing to increase in acceptance of food safety testing and technological advancements.

However, in developing countries such as South Africa, micro-, small-, & medium food manufactures dominate the market. These manufacturers often lack adequate knowledge & facility to maintain food safety standards. In addition, street food in developing countries is one of the significant sources of unhygienic food & water, as water supplies & disposal of water is not sufficient.

