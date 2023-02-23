Submit Release
UZBEKISTAN, February 23 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further enhancing the portfolio of practical cooperation with Azerbaijan

On February 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister of Economic Development of Azerbaijan, Co-Chairman of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission Mikayil Jabbarov, who arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the first meeting of the joint Forum of Regions and the Business Council Meeting.

Issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached the highest level were considered.

The Minister of Economic Development Mikayil Jabbarov conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, progress was noted with particular satisfaction in the implementation of cooperation projects in the automotive industry, the textile industry, and sericulture. An agreement on the establishment of a joint Investment Fund is signed. Preparations are underway for promising projects in the oil and gas sector, transport, and logistics.

The importance of further increasing the portfolio of practical cooperation between the two countries, including within the framework of the ongoing localization program, was emphasized.

Source: UzA

