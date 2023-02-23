UZBEKISTAN, February 23 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of accelerating the construction project of the Trans-Afghan railway corridor

On February 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister for Finance and Revenue of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Chairman of the Pakistani part of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission, Ishaq Dar, who arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the next meeting of the commission.

The practical aspects of further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation, primarily the implementation of projects in trade, investment and transport, were discussed.

Ishaq Dar expressed his deep gratitude to the Leader of Uzbekistan for the opportunity to hold the meeting and conveyed the greetings and good wishes of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

At the meeting, the main attention was paid to the practical implementation of the signed important agreements on transit and preferential trade.

In addition, the importance of promoting concrete cooperation projects in various sectors of the economy within the framework of the agenda of intergovernmental talks was noted.

The Head of state dwelled separately on the need for developing road communication and accelerating the construction of a railway connecting Central and South Asia through Afghanistan with access to the ports of Pakistan.

Source: UzA