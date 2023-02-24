In Vitro Diagnostics Market is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 129.9 Billion by 2033, at a steady CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States market leads the space in terms of market share. The market is expected to cross a value of US$ 51.9 billion by 2033. The regional market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The in vitro diagnostics market is likely to thrive at an average CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 129.9 billion by 2033 while it is valued at US$ 81.3 billion in 2023.



Advanced medical science and complex diseases are fueling the demand for enhanced IVD tests. Furthermore, new healthcare awareness programs are pushing the agenda of better diagnostics for the finest treatment.

Used for testing samples such as blood and saliva through concentration measuring and marker detection, in vitro diagnostic devices and solutions are anticipated to simplify diagnostic practices and shape them according to future health threats.

Higher research and development along with the integration of the laboratory sector with diagnostic testing to aid public health is fueling the demand for in vitro diagnostic solutions.

Advanced screening tools with enhanced efficiency and better digital monitoring are expected to make diagnostic procedures easy and smooth. Thus, the in vitro diagnostics market size is likely to expand during the forecast period.

The growth of a common awareness around health and health risks is forcing people to keep a check on their health and optimize the latest tools for so.

Microfluidic technologies are the leading sect that is expected to add significant advancements in in-vitro diagnostics solutions.

Key Points

The Indian in vitro diagnostics market leads in terms of CAGR. It thrives at a steady CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market is likely to reach a value of US$ 5.6 billion by 2033. Asian economies like India and China building their healthcare infrastructure by advancing them with the latest diagnostics solutions for early detection and faster prevention. Clinical chemistry is likely to thrive in the technology-type category as it covers massive diagnostic operations along with the prevention of life-threatening cancers. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The infectious disease segment tops the application category with a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to higher consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors focus on developing efficient, faster, and effective detection technology. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase the supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are: Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific

For Instance:

Roche diagnostics has introduced its in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) that are to cover conditions and infections through blood tissue and urine. Furthermore, advanced diagnostic tools are launched by the company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced its testing categories such as advanced instruments and automation technology, disease diagnostic, quality controls, and quality assurance software.

Key Segments

By Product & Service:

Reagents

Instruments

Services & Software



By Technology:

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Molecular diagnostics

Tissue diagnostics

Clinical chemistry

Others

By Application:

Infectious diseases

Cancer

Cardiac diseases

Immune system disorders

Nephrological diseases

Gastrointestinal diseases

Others



By End User:

Standalone laboratories

Hospitals

Academics & Medical Schools

Point-of-Care

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



