Yasheng's AI-Powered Cancer Therapy Patent Revolutionizes Immunotherapy Development

SAN JOSE, CA--(February 24, 2023) - Yasheng Group, HERB, an agricultural and biotech company with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California today announced that HERB filed for patent protection with the USPTO. The invention relates to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve cancer immunotherapy. The provisionally patented technology aims to use AI in various aspects of immunotherapy development, including antigen characterizations, AI-based immune signatures, prediction of immunotherapy responses, manufacturing optimization, and AI assistance in clinical trials. AI can assist in identifying antigens and binding sites for CAR T-cell therapies, characterizing the tumor-immune microenvironment, and predicting immunotherapy responses. It can also optimize the manufacturing process of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies, reducing time and costs and improving clinical success rates. The invention's unique features include the use of AI in multiple aspects of immunotherapy development, which has the potential to improve diagnostic accuracy, optimize treatment planning, predict outcomes of care, and reduce human resource costs.

Yasheng Group

Yasheng Group ("The Company") is a Colorado corporation that conducts business operations in US, China, and the Philippines in four major segments: Agriculture, Mining, Biotechnology, and Blockchain + IoT. The company's agriculture products include herbal medicine, herbal organic food, ginkgo, solarium, betel nut, coconut, coffee, wolfberry, and hemp. Its products are exported to 15 countries around the world and 2875 Cooperative regional distribution agents. It also designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology.

