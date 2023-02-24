Penetron Appoints New Mid-Atlantic USA Account Manager to Keep Pace with Growth

On February 13th, 2023, Penetron USA announced the appointment of Sean van der Merwe as Account Manager for the Mid-Atlantic region. A further step in the continued ongoing expansion of the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team, this latest appointment focuses on the company's growing focus across the Eastern USA Seaboard.

On February 13th, 2023, Penetron USA announced the appointment of Sean van der Merwe as Account Manager for the Mid-Atlantic region. A further step in the continued ongoing expansion of the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team, this latest appointment focuses on the company's growing focus across the Eastern USA Seaboard.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sean van der Merwe is responsible for sales and technical support for Penetron customers in the Mid-Atlantic region, comprising North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. As an experienced sales manager and technical support representative, Sean offers his clients expertise in concrete technologies, project quality control, and construction processes.

"Sean is responsible for an increasingly important – and rapidly growing – Mid-Atlantic region for Penetron," explains Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group, and head of all North America activities. "Thanks to his international experience with ready-mix suppliers and precast concrete manufacturers, he will provide valuable support to clients across the region – and help the Penetron USA team continue to expand our product technology and customer support efforts."

Having trained at the University of South Africa in Construction Materials, Site Management, and related areas, Sean continued his education at the Institute of Concrete Technology with further training in Cement and Concrete Technologies, where he is also an Associate Member. Sean has held sales and account management positions at several leading construction industry companies, including Liebherr, Imer USA, Pan Mixers South Africa, and Hydraform.

"Previously, I have worked with clients as an on-site training manager on proprietary building systems, supervised construction of municipal and residential projects, and worked for multinational ready-mix and precast concrete suppliers," adds Sean van der Merwe. "Because of the Penetron's global reputation, I was familiar with the company and its products since the start of my career in South Africa. I'm very excited to now be part of the team!"

"Penetron is built on the talents and commitment of people from across our global network. With their expertise, our teams help to improve our overall efforts – and better support our clients," says Robert Revera, President, and CEO of The Penetron Group. "We're thrilled to welcome Sean to our USA organization. With his experience in the concrete industry – he will be an outstanding addition to our team!"

