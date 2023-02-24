Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,109 in the last 365 days.

Christie appoints Joseph Conover as new director of sales for live entertainment and events for the Americas

Christie is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph M. Conover as its new director of sales for live entertainment and events, for the Americas.

CYPRESS, Calif. (PRWEB) February 24, 2023

Christie® is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph M. Conover as its new director of sales for live entertainment and events, for the Americas. Conover comes to Christie with more than 30 years of experience, most recently with Panasonic, where he led strategic development and immersive partnership efforts for North America. Based in Los Angeles, Conover, who reports to Bryan Boehme, executive director, Enterprise, Americas, will be responsible for immersive entertainment venues, live events, and will oversee the company's rental and staging partners.

"I'm excited to join Christie and work closely with our venue partners, technical collaborators and creators, to provide the technology solutions they need to bring their visions to life. I hope to bring value by providing early technical consultation for customers in the Americas," says Joseph Conover.

"Christie has such diverse end-to-end solutions, from energy-efficient projectors and software that warp, blend and align multiple units, to media servers, AV-over-IP, LED, pre-and post-installation service, and same-day parts and onsite service and support through our professional services team," adds Conover.

"With the addition of Mr. Conover, we are in lockstep with our live entertainment collaborations, including rental, staging and events partners, to deliver best-in-class, shared experiences," says Bryan Boehme, executive director, Enterprise Americas, Christie.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/christie_appoints_joseph_conover_as_new_director_of_sales_for_live_entertainment_and_events_for_the_americas/prweb19187468.htm

You just read:

Christie appoints Joseph Conover as new director of sales for live entertainment and events for the Americas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more