Christie appoints Joseph Conover as new director of sales for live entertainment and events for the Americas

Christie is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph M. Conover as its new director of sales for live entertainment and events, for the Americas.

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph M. Conover as its new director of sales for live entertainment and events, for the Americas. Conover comes to Christie with more than 30 years of experience, most recently with Panasonic, where he led strategic development and immersive partnership efforts for North America. Based in Los Angeles, Conover, who reports to Bryan Boehme, executive director, Enterprise, Americas, will be responsible for immersive entertainment venues, live events, and will oversee the company's rental and staging partners.

"I'm excited to join Christie and work closely with our venue partners, technical collaborators and creators, to provide the technology solutions they need to bring their visions to life. I hope to bring value by providing early technical consultation for customers in the Americas," says Joseph Conover.

"Christie has such diverse end-to-end solutions, from energy-efficient projectors and software that warp, blend and align multiple units, to media servers, AV-over-IP, LED, pre-and post-installation service, and same-day parts and onsite service and support through our professional services team," adds Conover.

"With the addition of Mr. Conover, we are in lockstep with our live entertainment collaborations, including rental, staging and events partners, to deliver best-in-class, shared experiences," says Bryan Boehme, executive director, Enterprise Americas, Christie.

Media Contact

Carmen Benyair, Christie Digital, (519) 593-3588, Carmen.benyair@christiedigital.com

SOURCE Christie Digital