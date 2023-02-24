Global Aggregates Market Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional insights 2023-2028 | Sand, Concrete, Crushed Stone
IMARC Group expects the global aggregates market to reach US$ 667.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global aggregates market size reached US$ 530.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 667.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
Historical Period: 2017-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Aggregates are used in the production of concrete, asphalt, and other building materials, making them a crucial component in developing new structures and maintaining existing ones. They are a collection of rock fragments, sand, gravel, and other materials sourced from quarries, sand and gravel pits, and recycled concrete. They are mixed with a binding material, such as cement, to form concrete, which is then molded into a form and allowed to cure. Aggregates are versatile, cost-effective, and provide strength, durability, and stability to building materials, due to which they are largely used as an essential component in the construction and infrastructure industries.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The rapid urbanization and burgeoning global population have surged the demand for new housing, commercial, and industrial developments, which represents one of the key factors providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, governments of various countries are investing heavily in public infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and other transportation projects, which are positively contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices has compelled key market players to introduce recycled aggregate to conserve natural resources and reduce waste, which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the surging demand for affordable housing and the rapidly expanding mining sector are creating a positive outlook for the market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• ADBRI Limited
• Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (United Engineers Malaysia Berhad)
• Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
• China Resources Cement Holdings Limited
• CRH Plc
• Eurocement Group
• HeidelbergCement AG
• LafargeHolcim Ltd
• LSR Group
• Martin Marietta Inc.
• Rogers Group Inc.
• Vulcan Materials Company.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on type and application.
Breakup by Type:
• Crushed Stone
• Sand
• Gravel
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Concrete
• Road Base and Coverings
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
