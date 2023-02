Global Aggregates Market Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional insights 2023-2028 | Sand, Concrete, Crushed Stone

Aggregates Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐€๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.The global aggregates market size reached US$ 530.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 667.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐„๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž:Base Year of the Analysis: 2022Historical Period: 2017-2022Forecast Period: 2023-2028Aggregates are used in the production of concrete, asphalt, and other building materials, making them a crucial component in developing new structures and maintaining existing ones. They are a collection of rock fragments, sand, gravel, and other materials sourced from quarries, sand and gravel pits, and recycled concrete. They are mixed with a binding material, such as cement, to form concrete, which is then molded into a form and allowed to cure. Aggregates are versatile, cost-effective, and provide strength, durability, and stability to building materials, due to which they are largely used as an essential component in the construction and infrastructure industries. Moreover, the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices has compelled key market players to introduce recycled aggregate to conserve natural resources and reduce waste, which, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the surging demand for affordable housing and the rapidly expanding mining sector are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
โ€ข ADBRI Limited
โ€ข Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (United Engineers Malaysia Berhad)
โ€ข Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
โ€ข China Resources Cement Holdings Limited
โ€ข CRH Plc
โ€ข Eurocement Group
โ€ข HeidelbergCement AG
โ€ข LafargeHolcim Ltd
โ€ข LSR Group
โ€ข Martin Marietta Inc.
โ€ข Rogers Group Inc.
โ€ข Vulcan Materials Company.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on type and application.

Breakup by Type:
โ€ข Crushed Stone
โ€ข Sand
โ€ข Gravel
โ€ข Others

Breakup by Application:
โ€ข Concrete
โ€ข Road Base and Coverings
โ€ข Others

Regional Insights:
โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)
โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:                                        
โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)
โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)
โ€ข Market Trends
โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors
โ€ข Impact of COVID-19
โ€ข Value Chain Analysis
โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. 