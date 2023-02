Prosthetic Heart Valve Market to Surpass $19 Billion by 2031: Rising Prevalence of Valvular Heart Disease Driving Growth

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market size, share, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž is an artificial heart valve used to replace a diseased or damaged natural heart valve. Heart valves control the flow of blood in and out of the heart, and when they malfunction, it can cause serious health problems.

๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฐ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ: ๐ฆ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ.

๐Œ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ are made of durable materials like titanium or ceramic and are designed to last a lifetime. However, patients with mechanical heart valves must take blood-thinning medications for the rest of their lives to prevent blood clots from forming around the valve.

๐๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ are made from animal tissue, usually from a pig or a cow. These valves are less durable than mechanical valves and may need to be replaced after 10-15 years. However, patients with biological heart valves do not need to take blood-thinning medications.

The choice of prosthetic heart valve depends on many factors, including the patient's age, overall health, and lifestyle. The decision is usually made by a team of doctors, including a cardiologist and a cardiac surgeon.

The prosthetic heart valve industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with a market size of $6.9 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2021. This growth is expected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 11.1% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2031, with a projected market size of $19.7 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031. The increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases, coupled with the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, is driving the market's growth. Additionally, advancements in prosthetic heart valve technology and materials are expected to further boost the industry's expansion. However, market projections are subject to a range of factors, including regulatory changes, economic conditions, and competition, which may impact the actual market performance.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Abbott

2. Medtronic

3. MERIL LIFESCIENCES

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. Micro Interventional Devices

6. Direct Flow medical

7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

8. LivaNova PLC.

9. JenaValve Technology

10. CryoLife

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐ž. ๐€๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐›๐š๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐œ๐š๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19.

Rise in burden exerted by valvular heart diseases, increase in geriatric population, shift towards sedentary lifestyle of people, novel advancements in heart valves, increase in awareness regarding surgical treatment options, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are factors propelling the market growth. For instance, according to the American College of Cardiology, approximately 5 million Americans are detected with heart valve disease annually. However, high cost of prosthetic heart valves and availability of alternative options for treatment of heart valve disease are some of the major factors limiting the growth of the market. Other fluid mechanics characteristics, such as pressure drops, regurgitation volumes, or turbulence, can also be approximated using computational tools, which is another important driver of the heart valve repair and replacement business. Furthermore, the availability of computational tools allows for accurate valvar disease detection, which leads to proper treatment, boosting the prosthetic heart valve repair and replacement industry.

The increasing prevalence of valvular heart disease has resulted in a surge in the demand for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) surgeries, which has propelled the market for prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment. Aortic stenosis, a type of valvular heart condition that affects the aortic valve, is commonly treated with TAVR, a minimally invasive surgical procedure that utilizes a transcatheter valve to replace the damaged aortic valve. The volumes of TAVR procedures have been increasing every year, surpassing surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) for the first time in 2019, according to research from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS)/American College of Cardiology (ACC) TVT Registry. This trend is expected to continue, driven by the FDA's approval of TAVR for low-risk patients and the rising incidence of valvular heart disease. As a result, there is likely to be an increase in demand for transcatheter valves, which will drive the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market.

โ€ƒ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The prosthetic heart valve market is segmented by product into mechanical heart valves, tissue heart valves (including stented and stentless options), and transcatheter heart valves. In terms of geography, the market is divided into North America (including the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (including Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA). Each of these regions presents unique market dynamics and growth opportunities, and companies in the prosthetic heart valve industry will need to carefully consider their strategies for entering or expanding in each region.

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What is a prosthetic heart valve, and how does it work?

2. What factors are driving the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market?

3. How is the prosthetic heart valve market segmented by product and region?

4. What are the key players in the prosthetic heart valve market, and what is their market share?

5. What is the size of the global prosthetic heart valve market, and what is its projected growth rate?

6. What are the major challenges faced by the prosthetic heart valve market?

7. What is transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and why is it important for the prosthetic heart valve market?

8. What are the differences between mechanical and tissue heart valves?

9. How does the regulatory landscape impact the prosthetic heart valve market?

10. What are the most promising technological advancements in the prosthetic heart valve industry?

