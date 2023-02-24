Prosthetic Heart Valve Market to Surpass $19 Billion by 2031: Rising Prevalence of Valvular Heart Disease Driving Growth

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market size, share, demand

"Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Expected to Soar: Insights on Size, Share, and Key Players"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 is an artificial heart valve used to replace a diseased or damaged natural heart valve. Heart valves control the flow of blood in and out of the heart, and when they malfunction, it can cause serious health problems.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬: 𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥.

𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 are made of durable materials like titanium or ceramic and are designed to last a lifetime. However, patients with mechanical heart valves must take blood-thinning medications for the rest of their lives to prevent blood clots from forming around the valve.

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 are made from animal tissue, usually from a pig or a cow. These valves are less durable than mechanical valves and may need to be replaced after 10-15 years. However, patients with biological heart valves do not need to take blood-thinning medications.

The choice of prosthetic heart valve depends on many factors, including the patient's age, overall health, and lifestyle. The decision is usually made by a team of doctors, including a cardiologist and a cardiac surgeon.

The prosthetic heart valve industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with a market size of $6.9 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021. This growth is expected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 11.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031, with a projected market size of $19.7 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031. The increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases, coupled with the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, is driving the market's growth. Additionally, advancements in prosthetic heart valve technology and materials are expected to further boost the industry's expansion. However, market projections are subject to a range of factors, including regulatory changes, economic conditions, and competition, which may impact the actual market performance.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2176

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Abbott

2. Medtronic

3. MERIL LIFESCIENCES

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. Micro Interventional Devices

6. Direct Flow medical

7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

8. LivaNova PLC.

9. JenaValve Technology

10. CryoLife

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞. 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19.

Rise in burden exerted by valvular heart diseases, increase in geriatric population, shift towards sedentary lifestyle of people, novel advancements in heart valves, increase in awareness regarding surgical treatment options, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are factors propelling the market growth. For instance, according to the American College of Cardiology, approximately 5 million Americans are detected with heart valve disease annually. However, high cost of prosthetic heart valves and availability of alternative options for treatment of heart valve disease are some of the major factors limiting the growth of the market. Other fluid mechanics characteristics, such as pressure drops, regurgitation volumes, or turbulence, can also be approximated using computational tools, which is another important driver of the heart valve repair and replacement business. Furthermore, the availability of computational tools allows for accurate valvar disease detection, which leads to proper treatment, boosting the prosthetic heart valve repair and replacement industry.

The increasing prevalence of valvular heart disease has resulted in a surge in the demand for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) surgeries, which has propelled the market for prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment. Aortic stenosis, a type of valvular heart condition that affects the aortic valve, is commonly treated with TAVR, a minimally invasive surgical procedure that utilizes a transcatheter valve to replace the damaged aortic valve. The volumes of TAVR procedures have been increasing every year, surpassing surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) for the first time in 2019, according to research from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS)/American College of Cardiology (ACC) TVT Registry. This trend is expected to continue, driven by the FDA's approval of TAVR for low-risk patients and the rising incidence of valvular heart disease. As a result, there is likely to be an increase in demand for transcatheter valves, which will drive the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2176

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The prosthetic heart valve market is segmented by product into mechanical heart valves, tissue heart valves (including stented and stentless options), and transcatheter heart valves. In terms of geography, the market is divided into North America (including the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (including Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA). Each of these regions presents unique market dynamics and growth opportunities, and companies in the prosthetic heart valve industry will need to carefully consider their strategies for entering or expanding in each region.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is a prosthetic heart valve, and how does it work?

2. What factors are driving the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market?

3. How is the prosthetic heart valve market segmented by product and region?

4. What are the key players in the prosthetic heart valve market, and what is their market share?

5. What is the size of the global prosthetic heart valve market, and what is its projected growth rate?

6. What are the major challenges faced by the prosthetic heart valve market?

7. What is transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and why is it important for the prosthetic heart valve market?

8. What are the differences between mechanical and tissue heart valves?

9. How does the regulatory landscape impact the prosthetic heart valve market?

10. What are the most promising technological advancements in the prosthetic heart valve industry?

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/31429b75d6fcb9c81dc51931a6bccfc3