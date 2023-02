Intraoral Scanner market sees significant growth in size and share, according to Allied Market Research

Intraoral Scanners Market size, share

Intraoral Scanner market growth, trends and forecast 2021-2030: New market report released by Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ?

Intraoral scanners are devices used in dentistry to capture digital impressions of a patient's teeth, gums, and surrounding oral structures. These scanners use a small, handheld wand or camera to capture highly detailed images of the mouth, which are then converted into a digital 3D model of the patient's teeth and gums.

Intraoral scanners are commonly used in restorative and cosmetic dental procedures, such as the fabrication of dental crowns, bridges, and clear aligners. They offer several advantages over traditional impression-taking methods, including increased accuracy, faster processing times, and improved patient comfort. In addition, digital impressions can be easily stored and shared between dental professionals, making it easier to collaborate on treatment planning and track progress over time.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $834.63 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $4,775.36 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 15.9% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological advancements in intraoral scanning devices. Edentulism, which is the condition of tooth loss, is a common problem among the elderly population, and this is one of the factors driving the growth of the intraoral scanners market. The aging population is more prone to dental diseases and disorders, including edentulism and tooth loss, and this has led to a greater demand for dental care services, including the use of intraoral scanners.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, it is expected that by 2060, the population aged 65 years or older will increase to 92.0 million, which will result in an increase in the prevalence of dental disorders, including edentulism. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the demand for intraoral scanners in both developed and developing economies.

However, the high cost of intraoral scanners and a lack of skilled professionals to operate the devices are expected to hinder the growth of the market. To overcome these challenges, companies are developing portable and easy-to-use scanners that allow dentists to move freely in all angles inside the mouth without causing discomfort to the patients. This is expected to create new opportunities for growth in the intraoral scanners market.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’–๐’•๐’ƒ๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’Œ ๐’๐’‡ ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’‰๐’‚๐’” ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’• ๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’“๐’‚๐’ ๐’”๐’„๐’‚๐’๐’๐’†๐’“ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•. ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’„๐’๐’”๐’• ๐’๐’‡ ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’—๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’ ๐’•๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’•๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’š ๐’‚๐’๐’”๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’–๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’† ๐’ ๐’–๐’† ๐’•๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’Ž๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’Ž๐’๐’“๐’† ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’„๐’๐’”๐’•-๐’†๐’‡๐’‡๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’ ๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’•๐’‚๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’š ๐’†๐’’๐’–๐’Š๐’‘๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’•, ๐’˜๐’‰๐’Š๐’„๐’‰ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’š ๐’ƒ๐’๐’๐’”๐’• ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’“๐’‚๐’ ๐’”๐’„๐’‚๐’๐’๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’š ๐’‚๐’”๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’• ๐’๐’‡ ๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’š ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‡๐’๐’๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’”๐’‰๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’†๐’๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’๐’†๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’‘๐’๐’•๐’†๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’‚๐’๐’” ๐’ƒ๐’š ๐’‡๐’–๐’“๐’•๐’‰๐’†๐’“ ๐’Š๐’๐’—๐’†๐’”๐’•๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’‡๐’“๐’๐’Ž ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’”๐’•๐’‚๐’Œ๐’†๐’‰๐’๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’—๐’†๐’”๐’•๐’๐’“๐’”.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global intraoral scanners market. The decline in the number of visits to hospitals and clinics for dental and oral purposes has led to a reduction in the demand for intraoral scanners. Many companies in the market reported a decline in their net sales and revenue during the pandemic due to low patient volumes and elective procedures.

However, the post-pandemic impact on the intraoral scanner market is expected to be positive. The rise in the number of dental treatments that were cancelled or rescheduled during the pandemic is expected to fuel the growth of the intraoral scanners market. The regularization of the supply chain of intraoral scanners by key players and the increase in the number of patient visits for investigation and treatment are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market after the COVID-19 pandemic.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. 3Shape A/S

2. Align Technology, Inc.

3. Condor Technologies NV

4. Densys3D Ltd.

5. Dental Wings Inc.

6. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

7. Envista Holdings Corporation

8. Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

9. Midmark Corporation

10. Planmeca OY

โ€ƒ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’๐’๐’ƒ๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’“๐’‚๐’ ๐’”๐’„๐’‚๐’๐’๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐’„๐’‚๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’† ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’‚๐’”๐’†๐’ ๐’๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’“๐’‚๐’๐’ , ๐’†๐’๐’ -๐’–๐’”๐’†๐’“, ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’“๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’๐’.



๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ซ๐š๐ง๐, the market can be segmented into Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, I Series, and Others. The Cadent iTero scanner is one of the most popular and widely used intraoral scanners in the market. The 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, and TRIOS scanners are also among the most commonly used intraoral scanners by dentists and dental clinics. The CS and I Series scanners are known for their high-end features and advanced technology.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, the market can be segmented into Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others. Dental clinics are the largest end-user segment, as they are the primary point of care for dental and oral health issues. Hospitals are also an important end-user segment, particularly for cases that require more advanced dental procedures.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America and Europe are the largest regional markets for intraoral scanners, owing to the high prevalence of dental disorders, a large aging population, and a high adoption rate of advanced dental technologies in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing awareness about oral health among the population. LAMEA is also expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and a growing demand for advanced dental technologies in the region.

