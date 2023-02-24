Intraoral Scanner market sees significant growth in size and share, according to Allied Market Research

Intraoral Scanners Market size, share

Intraoral Scanner market growth, trends and forecast 2021-2030: New market report released by Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫?

Intraoral scanners are devices used in dentistry to capture digital impressions of a patient's teeth, gums, and surrounding oral structures. These scanners use a small, handheld wand or camera to capture highly detailed images of the mouth, which are then converted into a digital 3D model of the patient's teeth and gums.

Intraoral scanners are commonly used in restorative and cosmetic dental procedures, such as the fabrication of dental crowns, bridges, and clear aligners. They offer several advantages over traditional impression-taking methods, including increased accuracy, faster processing times, and improved patient comfort. In addition, digital impressions can be easily stored and shared between dental professionals, making it easier to collaborate on treatment planning and track progress over time.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $834.63 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $4,775.36 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 15.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological advancements in intraoral scanning devices. Edentulism, which is the condition of tooth loss, is a common problem among the elderly population, and this is one of the factors driving the growth of the intraoral scanners market. The aging population is more prone to dental diseases and disorders, including edentulism and tooth loss, and this has led to a greater demand for dental care services, including the use of intraoral scanners.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, it is expected that by 2060, the population aged 65 years or older will increase to 92.0 million, which will result in an increase in the prevalence of dental disorders, including edentulism. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the demand for intraoral scanners in both developed and developing economies.

However, the high cost of intraoral scanners and a lack of skilled professionals to operate the devices are expected to hinder the growth of the market. To overcome these challenges, companies are developing portable and easy-to-use scanners that allow dentists to move freely in all angles inside the mouth without causing discomfort to the patients. This is expected to create new opportunities for growth in the intraoral scanners market.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒓 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒚 𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒐 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒖𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝒕-𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚 𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕, 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏 𝒎𝒂𝒚 𝒃𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚 𝒂𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒃𝒚 𝒇𝒖𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global intraoral scanners market. The decline in the number of visits to hospitals and clinics for dental and oral purposes has led to a reduction in the demand for intraoral scanners. Many companies in the market reported a decline in their net sales and revenue during the pandemic due to low patient volumes and elective procedures.

However, the post-pandemic impact on the intraoral scanner market is expected to be positive. The rise in the number of dental treatments that were cancelled or rescheduled during the pandemic is expected to fuel the growth of the intraoral scanners market. The regularization of the supply chain of intraoral scanners by key players and the increase in the number of patient visits for investigation and treatment are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market after the COVID-19 pandemic.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. 3Shape A/S

2. Align Technology, Inc.

3. Condor Technologies NV

4. Densys3D Ltd.

5. Dental Wings Inc.

6. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

7. Envista Holdings Corporation

8. Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

9. Midmark Corporation

10. Planmeca OY

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒐𝒏 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅, 𝒆𝒏𝒅-𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒓, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏.



𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝, the market can be segmented into Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, I Series, and Others. The Cadent iTero scanner is one of the most popular and widely used intraoral scanners in the market. The 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, and TRIOS scanners are also among the most commonly used intraoral scanners by dentists and dental clinics. The CS and I Series scanners are known for their high-end features and advanced technology.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the market can be segmented into Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others. Dental clinics are the largest end-user segment, as they are the primary point of care for dental and oral health issues. Hospitals are also an important end-user segment, particularly for cases that require more advanced dental procedures.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America and Europe are the largest regional markets for intraoral scanners, owing to the high prevalence of dental disorders, a large aging population, and a high adoption rate of advanced dental technologies in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing awareness about oral health among the population. LAMEA is also expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and a growing demand for advanced dental technologies in the region.

