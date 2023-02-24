Emerging model and actor, Sicilian Frangaj, helps people get in shape as well as upgrade their wardrobes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The actor helps people ace their fitness goals and lead a confident lifestyle.
Sicilian Frangaj, an emerging model and actor, has launched personal fitness training programs and a clothing line to help his followers improve their fitness levels and boost their self-esteem by upgrading their wardrobes.
The aspiring actor and model recently cast in a film in New York City stays in shape, waiting for his next movie role or acting gig.
Talking about his inspiration to start the business, he said, "I receive a lot of questions about how I maintain my physique as well as about my wardrobe. With so much interest in my appearance, I provided personal training to assist folks in achieving their fitness goals."
As a result, he created workout and meal plans to help his fans and audience stay fit and confident. He also launched a clothing brand called Leo's Agenda under the Sicilian Frangaj brand.
With an emphasis on holistic health and wellness, Sicilian has designed three workout plans that cater to the needs of a broad set of people and help them achieve a healthy and desirable body.
These plans include LBL (Leo's Butt Lift for Women), Full Body & Shredding Ab Workout Guide, and Building Muscle. There are also three meal plans that people can take advantage of, including the Vegetarian Meal Plan, Shredding Meal Plan, and High Protein Meal Plan.
Besides personal fitness training, his clothing line reflects the same passion for fashion. His clothing brand Leo's Agenda offers a range of stylish and functional pieces that are perfect for wearing anywhere and on any occasion. The line includes various long-sleeved shirts, crop sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hoodies.
He continued about his fashion line, "I've always believed in the importance of looking great. When people put in the hours to hit the gym or to try to improve their wardrobe, they are surprised by the opportunities that will come up. The clothes are trendy and make people feel confident and comfortable."
People interested in his fitness training program and clothing line brand can visit his website today. https://sicilianf.com/
About Sicilian Frangaj
Sicilian Frangaj is originally from Albania and spent his childhood in the Bronx with his two elder sisters. The 29 years old actor lives in the middle of New York City in pursuit of his aspirations. He is also committed to helping people achieve their fitness and lifestyle goals.
Mr. Sicilian Frangaj
Leo's Agenda
Sicilianof93@gmail.com