With Rising CPC Rates, ClickPatrol.com is Helping Advertisers Get More Conversions From Their Ad Budgets
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the internet became the most important advertising medium, with 51% of media advertising spending being online. However, over the last two years, online advertisers have continued lamenting about the increasing CPC rates and the direct impact on their budgets and ad spend.
In 2022, Google's search ad CPCs shot up by 14% Year on Year, while programmatic display CPMs rose by 75% Year on Year. This trend is not peculiar to the search engine giant alone; it cuts across all digital advertising platforms, from Tik Tok to Meta, Youtube, and Amazon.
Click Prices are rising, and marketers are finding it more expensive to reach their target audience. Despite these increasing ad costs, advertisers still lose up to 20% of their ad spend to click fraud and unwanted clicks.
“I have been in the advertising industry for at least two decades, and I have witnessed the incredible losses businesses make year in and year out, to these fraudsters whose job is to click on ads with no intention to buy. It is unfair that they get to simply waste a company’s hard-earned money”, noted Ardan Bousché, founder of ClickPatrol.com
“ClickPatrol.com was started to help advertisers solve this problem, by providing a thorough screening of clicks on digital ads, actively detecting and blocking fraudulent and unwanted clicks. With this, advertisers save a huge chunk of their advertising budget that can be used to purchase even more valid clicks and increase conversions. The Ultimate goal is to make advertising fair and safe again”, he continued.
See How ClickPatrol Helped Its Users Save 29% of their Ad Budget
About ClickPatrol.com:
ClickPatrol.com is a cost-effective PPC management solution for businesses and organizations concerned about maximizing ROI and safeguarding their ad spend. We help you save up to 20% on your ad spend by using superior AI to predict, detect and block fraudulent clicks before they cheat you out of your advertising budget.
The ClickPatrol.com software is a 3rd party tool that screens every single click on your PPC campaign. This tool gives advertisers complete control over who sees and clicks on your ads. We proactively block bots and fraudulent IPs, instantly improving your traffic quality and conversions.
ClickPatrol.com currently offers a 7-day free trial.
For media inquiries, please contact abisola@clickpatrol.com
Abisola Tanzako
