Participation in the solemn meeting in honor of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, February 23 - On February 23, in "Kokhi Borbad", the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Emomali Rahmon, took part and spoke at a solemn meeting in honor of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sincerely congratulated all military personnel of military structures and law enforcement agencies, as well as veterans of military service on the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Head of State expressed his opinion about the history of the creation of the country's Armed Forces over 30 years in extremely difficult and sensitive economic and military-political conditions, the transition from difficult exams and trials to an organized and reliable structure, a powerful force to protect the state and people of Tajikistan and turning into one of pillars of the independent state of Tajikistan.

It was noted that the Armed Forces of Tajikistan are the brainchild of the period of independence and one of its most important achievements; from the first days of its formation, they were entrusted with a sacred and glorious task - protecting the independence of the state, ensuring peace and stability, protecting the security of the country and society.

The Head of State stressed that the Government of the country, despite the severe economic and financial difficulties from the first days of the creation of the Armed Forces, took all necessary measures to create infrastructure, military units and subdivisions. At that time, the efforts of the Government of the country were also aimed at creating a legal framework and training highly qualified specialists and personnel. To this end, a number of new laws were adopted, including “On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan”, “On Defense” and “On General Military Duty and Military Service”, the goals and objectives of the relevant state bodies were determined in the direction of ensuring the defense and protection of the country.

President Emomali Rahmon stressed that the state, the Government and the glorious people of Tajikistan will never forget the dedication and exploits of brave officers and soldiers, they will always honor the good memory of the heroes who gave their lives in the name of restoring the constitutional order, protecting the borders of the Fatherland, the strength of peace and stability, safeguarding of the peaceful life of the citizens of the country.

During the years of State Independence, thousands of officers, ensigns and soldiers of the Armed Forces, law enforcement officers for courage, valor and faithful service were awarded state awards, and hundreds of others were conferred high military ranks.

During his speech, the Head of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his opinion on the complex and turbulent military-political situation that has engulfed the region and the world today, as well as the expansion of the scale of modern dangers and threats.

It was emphasized that the current situation requires modern professional skills, a high sense of national pride and patriotism, loyalty to the Motherland, the state and the nation, courage and selflessness from each serviceman.

In this regard, the leaders and commanders of the Armed Forces were instructed to attach even greater importance to the issue of raising the level and improving the quality of educational work, training highly qualified military specialists, the correct placement of personnel, educating personnel in the spirit of patriotism, self-consciousness, national pride, humanism and camaraderie.

The Leader of the Nation stated with absolute confidence that the brave officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces would continue to be loyal to their military oath, courageously fulfill their filial mission to the Motherland, the nation and the sovereign Tajik state, vigilantly and at a high professional level will protect the independence and freedom of our ancestral land, security, stability and tranquility in society.

In conclusion, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, wholeheartedly congratulated the personnel of the National Army, other military structures and law enforcement agencies of the country, as well as those present on the glorious date of the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of independent Tajikistan, wished everyone good health, new worthy achievements, an unshakable spirit and firm will on the path of protecting our beloved Motherland.

The festive meeting was embellished by a bright and meaningful concert program with the participation of artists and masters of arts of the country, which became a valuable gift for loyal officers and soldiers of the republic.