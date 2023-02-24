Update to Medicaid’s Unwinding of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and Returning to Regular Operations

Upon further guidance from the Centers for Medicaid and CHIP Services (CMCS) related to Section 5131 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 (USPL117-328), CNMI Medicaid will no longer automatically terminate coverage on March 31, 2023. A new plan to Unwind is underway and will be disseminated to the affected members and the public as soon as possible.

Additionally, upon further clarification, it has been determined that Presumptive Eligibility coverage will expire on the same day following the National Public Health Emergency end date of May 11, 2023. There are currently no plans to extend this benefit, therefore, CNMI Medicaid highly encourages all affected members to complete a full Medicaid Application as soon as possible to avoid disruption in health care services.

The Commonwealth Medicaid Agency (CMA) is committed to ensuring all affected members are given an opportunity to be determined for continued benefits. CMA apologizes for any confusion and is working diligently to assure its members’ healthcare services are not disrupted abruptly. We kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we explore other options for members who may no longer be eligible for Regular Medicaid benefits with the limited resources available today.

Please contact the Commonwealth Medicaid Agency to update your mailing and contact information.

Saipan Office:

Capitol Hill, Gov’t. Bldg. 1252

Tel: (670) 664-4880/4882

Office Hours: Monday to Thursday – 7:30 am to 1:00 pm (Closed on Fridays)

Tinian:

Tinian Health Center

Tel: (670) 433-9263/9233

Office Hours: Monday to Friday – 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

Rota:

Rota Health Center

Tel: (670) 532-9461/62

Office Hours: Monday to Friday – 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

Website: medicaid.cnmi.mp

