A Los Angeles based veterinarian committed to elevating pet care beyond profits

Get to know Dr. Sehaj Grewal, a prominent Los Angeles veterinarian who is dedicated to providing personalized and compassionate care for pets. With a commitment to putting the health and well-being of pets first, Dr. Grewal offers a variety of services and is always at the forefront of the latest advances in veterinary medicine. Experience the difference and book an appointment with The Melrose Vet today.

Dr. Sehaj Grewal, a prominent veterinarian in Los Angeles, is known for his commitment to providing high-quality and personalized veterinary care. Driven by his love for animals, Dr. Grewal started his journey as a kennel assistant and worked his way up to become a highly skilled and knowledgeable veterinarian. Despite being in an industry dominated by corporations, Dr. Grewal has stayed true to his values and put the health and well-being of pets above profit margins.

Dr. Grewal graduated at the top of his class from St. Matthew's University School of Veterinary Medicine and received rigorous clinical training at the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Despite noticing a trend in the veterinary field towards profit over personalized service, he decided to take a stand and founded The Melrose Vet in 2021.

At The Melrose Vet, Dr. Grewal offers a variety of veterinary services including pet dentistry, surgery, vaccinations, wellness exams, nutritional counseling, and spay and neuter procedures. He is always at the forefront of the latest advances in veterinary medicine and strives to provide the best possible care for his patients.

But what sets Dr. Grewal apart from other veterinarians is his commitment to building a personal relationships with pet owners. He views pets as cherished members of a family and believes they deserve the same degree of gentle care, attention, and respect as their owners receive from their medical practitioners. Dr. Grewal works with pet owners to provide direct and honest care and incorporates their input and direction in reaching a solution that benefits the health of their pets.

Unlike other veterinary facilities, Dr. Grewal does not view pets as a number and is always striving to provide affordable and compassionate care. He is committed to providing a real connection with pet parents and ensuring that their furry family members receive the best possible care.

Dr. Grewal's commitment to putting pets first has earned him a growing reputation in the Los Angeles area. Pet owners who feel like their vet is more concerned with billing them over caring for their pet are encouraged to contact The Melrose Vet and experience the difference for themselves.

“Pets are people too!” – Dr. Sehaj Grewal

