Great Grow Along Virtual Garden Festival Celebrates Third Year

Get ready to dive into the world of gardening like never before. The highly-anticipated Great Grow Along virtual garden festival is returning for its third year. It is packed with 10 days of curated expert education, inspiration, and hands-on tips for gardeners of all levels.

March 10-19, 2023, tune in to GreatGrowAlong.com for a free live stream of the event, brought to you in partnership with Gardening Know-How. Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or a new plant parent, you'll have the chance to connect with top influencers, participate in interactive demonstrations and in-garden footage, and even chat live with the speakers. Take advantage of this opportunity to take your gardening skills to the next level.

With over 60 sessions to choose from, covering everything from sustainability to DIY landscaping, first-time and experienced gardeners will get practical advice and creative inspiration from top 'plantfluencers,' garden experts, and industry leaders - all for FREE.

Each day's expert-led content is themed to guide and inspire you.



Small Space Saturday: BIG ideas for tiny spaces, from balconies to beds

Seeds & Soil Sunday: All the dirt on soil and seeds

Mindful Monday: Magic and mindfulness in the garden

Take it Easy Tuesday: Tips and tricks for the time-strapped gardener

Wildlife Wednesday: Welcome birds, bees, bats, and more

Transformation Thursday: All about landscaping from dreaming to doing

Flower Friday: Growing and arranging all the beautiful blossoms

Sustainability Sunday: Garden for a brighter future

Viewers will learn from top influencers, including Kevin Espiritu of Epic Gardening, environmentalist Doug Tallamy of Homegrown National Park, Stephanie Rose, Niki Jabbour, and more. There will also be exciting new features such as "Steal the Look" and "Good Morning Garden Tours". And, back by popular demand, "Houseplant Happy Hours" will feature your favorite houseplant stars such as Darryl Cheng of Houseplant Journal, Taylor Whitney of Whitney Flora, and Paris Lacicata from The Sill. Viewers will participate in fun giveaways, engage with their favorite speakers, and connect with fellow plant lovers.

One of the festival's creators, LaManda Joy, believes the world would be better with more gardeners in it. Joy has dedicated her life to teaching people how to grow food and community at the Peterson Garden Project, a non-profit she founded in 2010.

"I am thrilled to empower individuals to reach new heights in their gardening journey," says Joy. "This festival allows us to share our expertise and advice and puts education at the forefront, giving new gardeners the confidence and tools they need to succeed."

In 2022 Great Grow Along attracted almost 30k viewers and hopes to triple attendance in 2023. They will do this in grateful partnership with corporate and non-profit partners such as Park Seed, Thriving Design, Cool Springs Press, Stark Brothers, First Editions Trees & Shrubs, Proven Winners, Southern Living® Plant Collection, Garden for Wildlife, American Public Garden Association, Ecological Landscape Alliance, and more.

Can't join the live event or want to access the information later? The festival content will be available via GGATV on the Apple and Google app stores for $7.95/mo. Don't miss the opportunity to take your gardening skills to new heights with the best-curated garden content available!

Great Grow Along is a ten-day virtual garden festival, March 10-19, 2023, designed to connect with this sizeable and diverse audience. Lifestyle taste-makers, plant gurus, and cutting-edge designers will offer engaging and accessible garden content to help inexperienced gardeners be successful and fall in love with the hobby. For more information visit http://www.greatgrowalong.com.

