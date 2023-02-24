Reell Names Brian Johnson as Vice President of Global Operations and Engineering

New role combines Engineering and Operations to accelerate new product introduction and improve global operations capability

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (PRWEB) February 24, 2023

Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in small package position and motion control, has announced that Brian Johnson has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Global Operations and Engineering. The announcement was made by Reell's President, Shari Erdman.

"It is clear Brian is a great fit for this position and we are excited to have him take on this new role," said Erdman. "Brian has worked at Reell for over 17 years and has proven to be a transformational, values-based leader. I am excited to see the value that he will bring to the organization in this new role. This new role will provide greater support to manufacturing and help to improve our systems, processes and efficiencies across all of operations."

Since 2009, Brian has led Reell's engineering team and has made significant contributions to Reell's global product innovation and development process. He has widespread experience in new product development across all of Reell's business units, as well as extensive manufacturing process knowledge. Prior to joining Reell Brian held engineering leadership positions at Kodak, Imation, and ADC Telecommunications.

A former NDSU football player and a Bison at heart, Brian has a broad technology base and is a named inventor on fourteen patents. After earning his BS in Mechanical Engineering at NDSU, Brian completed his graduate studies at the University of St. Thomas. Brian appreciates that Reell provides a great deal of exposure on a global market and application basis. He is engaged in building a company poised for future growth and emerging opportunities.

Brian loves the outdoors - hunting, boating, fishing, and skiing. He and his wife have two children who are active in sports, theater, and speech.

Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team provides a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the consumer electronics, automotive, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

