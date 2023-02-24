Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrates Women's History Throughout March

Franklin County Visitors Bureau celebrates inspirational women throughout Women's History Month and offers a special event on March 25 to celebrate heroic and courageous women.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau and 11/30 Visitors Center are gearing up for a March celebration of women. The 2023 Women's History theme is I Am…We Are Valiant—to celebrate heroic and courageous women. On March 25, 1 PM to 3 PM, Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a dynamic speaker, poet, and performer Carla Christopher, who will add her fresh perspective to the many ways women are valiant each day. Christopher is a past Poet Laureate of York and has presented at multiple universities and organizations, including Rutgers, Penn State, John Hopkins, Franklin County United Way, and York County United Way.

Women's history comes to life at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg with the Wall of Women, a display of valiant women. Role models inspire, and the Wall of Women is a tribute to inspiring women--highlighting local, regional, national, and international women of influence. A valiant woman does not need to be well-known by many people. Women are courageous everyday and often do not recognize their own courage.

The public is invited to add valiant women to the Wall of Women. Participate by identifying who is a valiant women, email a picture, and a brief description of the inspiring woman to jpollard@explorefranklincountypa.com. Submissions will be included in the Wall of Women.

The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center offers an exhibit of famous women in Franklin County history. Learn about revolutionary veteran Margaret Cochran Corbin, Civil War heroine Dolly Harris, designer Zelda Barbour, and Franklin County's first female judge, Carol Van Horn.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information on 11/30 Visitors Center activities.

