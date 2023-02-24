ReGen III Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - ReGen III Corp. GIII ISRJF PN ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a general corporate update and announce the engagement of National Bank Financial Inc.

Over the past two quarters, ReGen III has been actively advancing on FEL3 (FEED). The Company is continuing to progress all opportunities for project-level financing, including with strategic investors, industry participants and private equity investors. Additionally, the Company is in active discussions to monetize voluntary carbon credits with a multinational third-party and further details are expected to be released shortly.

National Bank Financial Inc. has been engaged to provide financial advisory and investment banking services in support of existing and proposed project-level financing structures, and to secure US$150 million. National Bank Financial Inc. will also advise and assist the Company with the evaluation and execution of other strategic opportunities. National Bank Financial Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, a leading, full service Canadian financial institution.

Greg Clarkes, Chairman & CEO of ReGen III stated, "We look forward to expanding our working relationship with one of Canada's leading investment banks. We will continue to identify and maximize opportunities for our shareholders with the support of National Bank Financial Inc.'s capital markets expertise and global network of industrial and cleantech sector investors.

"Our Texas facility presents an opportunity to generate industry-leading economics while helping to fight climate change, by leveraging proven refining technologies to upcycle UMO to a Group III base oil. This banking relationship will introduce our unique project to additional audiences, with the goal of securing a financing package to purchase long lead items and expedite our construction schedule."

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing disruptive, patented technology to recycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen™ process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

ReGen III has a definitive offtake agreement with bp to purchase 100% of the sustainable base oils produced at the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility. In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the facility, where world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies - are providing detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up services.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

For further information, please contact:

Kimberly Hedlin

Vice President, Corporate Finance

Tel.: (403) 921-9012

Email: Info@ReGenIII.com

