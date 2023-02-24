Crypto Story Bank Releases Its App in Q3 2023

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - The founder of Crypto Story Bank made a statement about releasing the bank's app in Q3 this year. Crypto Story Bank is a startup founded in 2022 by Ivan Grinev. The project aims to create the most secure and convenient platform for storing and exchanging cryptocurrencies.

Ivan Grinev, the founder of Crypto Story Bank, said that the project will grow in recent future as Crypto Story Bank enter the crypto market. "This year we release our app and are going to establish partnerships with big players in blockchain industry. New investments in Crypto Story Bank will help us develop the project and implement grandiose plans to enter world market," Grinev said.

The number of crypto wallets has exceeded 23 billion. Thus, digital assets are becoming increasingly popular. At the same time, there are no large banks that would conduct operations, guarantee the safety of money, issue crypto cards and provide a mobile banking acquiring service now. Therefore, the emergence of a large crypto bank consolidating the market may become an important stage in the development of the industry. This is the task that management of Crypto Story Bank sets itself

Ivan Grinev noted: "We are trying to combine the user experience, mixing a classic bank and familiar financial mechanisms with the latest developments characteristic of cryptocurrency transactions and investments. Thus, we want to make a convenient and understandable bank for everyone. We use advanced encryption methods and information protection in our project, so the investors in crypto can be sure of the security of their funds when using Crypto Story Bank services, including Crypto Story Business."

Crypto Story Bank has been developing individual solutions for the needs of the market to forming a full-fledged mobile application and the entire banking ecosystem. The release of Crypto Story Bank App in the App Store and Google Play is expected in the third quarter of this year. "In the course of our work, we faced unexpected difficulties, although we relied heavily on the experience of other companies that have achieved success in storing crypto assets, on the one hand, and providing fiat services, on the other. For example, to create Crypto Story Bank payment card we signed an agreement with new payment system Cosmos Pays, that can provide payments without exchanging for fiat," Grinev shared.

Ivan Grinev and his team intend to continue to develop their bank and create new innovative products and services for cryptocurrency users.

"We are ready to work hard to justify the trust of our investors and become a leader in the market of cryptocurrency services," concluded Grinev.

