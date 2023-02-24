transcosmos receives BIM BSI Kitemark, a certification based on ISO19650, by BSI Group Japan, a member of the UK national standards body

transcosmos also received the BSI BIM Security Kitemark under the ISO19650-5, becoming the first company in Japan

TOKYO, Japan, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that on December 5, 2022, the company received the BSI BIM Design & Construction Kitemark and the BSI BIM Security Kitemark based on the ISO19650-1 and ISO19650-2 (*1) from BSI Group Japan K.K. (a group of the UK national standards body, BSI Group). In addition, the company also received the BSI BIM Security Kitemark under the ISO19650-5, becoming the first company in Japan that is certified with the BSI BIM Security Kitemark.

Certification ceremony took place on February 9, 2023

From left

Masaki Urushibara, Managing Director, BSI Group Japan K.K.

Masato Kajiura, Division Manager of Building Infrastructure Services Division, Urban Engineering Service Sector, BPO Services Headquarters, transcosmos inc.

ISO19650 standard is an international standard for managing information over the whole lifecycle of a build asset using building information modelling (BIM) from design, construction, maintenance to disposal.

The BSI BIM Design & Construction Kitemark certification that transcosmos obtained is a higher-level certification of the BSI BIM Design & Construction Verification, which transcosmos received on November 30, 2021.

transcosmos has been offering a range of BIM modeling services across the construction industry. The company also works with OBAYASHI CORPORATON (OBAYASHI), providing services as a modeling partner of OBAYASHI's "one-model BIM" initiative, which allows all construction project stakeholders to manage all information through a single integrated model.

OBAYASHI obtained the BSI BIM Design & Construction Kitemark certification based on the ISO 19650-1 and ISO 19650-2 in June, 2022, as a prime contractor. Now, transcosmos is certified as a contractor, an organization which works together with OBAYASHI, the prime contractor, in its work process.

transcosmos and its group company APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President & CEO: Toshiro Funahashi; APPLIED TECHNOLOGY) have signed an alliance agreement with OBAYASHI with the aim of developing a shared information platform for BIM in the construction industry. Under the alliance, transcosmos has been actively spreading the use of BIM in the industry through various activities such as offering Smart BIM Connection TM (*2), a BIM modeling management tool developed by OBAYASHI as one of its "toBIM" (*3) service, a joint-service between transcosmos and APPLIED TECHNOLOGY.

transcosmos also received BSI BIM Security Kitemark certification based on ISO19650-5. ISO19650-5 is part five of a multi-series of international standards on information management and digitization of information about buildings and civil engineering works and specifies the principles and requirements for security-minded information management of BIM, the digital built environment, and the use of assets within and across sectors that is increasing due to the application of BIM. ISO19650-5 is a specification for security-minded information management that seeks to address the security vulnerabilities which arise during building and operational phases. Security measures are critical in information management in the application of BIM in construction, as the process covers a huge volume of information. Therefore, participants in the construction process protect information using established processes throughout the construction lifecycle from design, building, to maintenance and management. Being certified with the BSI BIM Security Kitemark, transcosmos has proven that the company is the first in Japan which has measures in place to protect information that is obtained, created, processed and stored in the BIM application process.

As a digital transformation (DX) partner for clients, transcosmos will continue to perform BIM modeling in line with ISO19650, the international standard. With the aim of creating an urban digital market, transcosmos will also make each process simpler and more efficient, thereby driving DX in construction.

*1

ISO 19650 is a series of international standards on organization and digitization of information about buildings and civil engineering works, including BIM.

ISO 19650-1:2018: Information management using BIM – Concepts and principles.

ISO 19650-2:2018: Information management using BIM – Delivery phase of assets.

ISO 19650-3:2020: Information management using BIM – Operational phase of assets.

ISO 19650-5:2020: Information management using BIM – Security-minded approach to information management.

*2 Smart BIM Connection TM

A management tool to share status of BIM modeling developed by OBAYASHI.

*3 toBIM service

A complete range of BIM related services jointly offered by transcosmos and APPLIED TECHNOLOGY.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

BSI (the UK national standards body) and BSI Group Japan K.K.

Founded in 1901, BSI (British Standards Institution: the UK national standards body) was the world's first national standards body and it remains a leading global standards maker as a founding member of ISO. As a global leader in helping more than 84,000 organizations improve, its clients range from high profile brands to small, local companies in 193 countries worldwide. BSI Group Japan was founded in 1999 as a Japanese entity of BSI. BSI Group Japan offers a wide range of services related to standards including supporting the development of standards, and focuses on services such as management system auditing, information security, medical device certification, product verification and certification, and training programs. BSI: https://www.bsigroup.com/en-GB/ BSI Group Japan K.K.: http://www.bsigroup.com/ja-JP/

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

