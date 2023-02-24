Global Digital PC Games Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital PC games market. As per TBRC’s digital PC games market forecast, the global digital PC games market size is expected to grow to $22.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.

The growth in the digital PC games market is due to the increasing demand to avail PC games digitally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest digital PC games market share. Major players in the digital PC games global market include Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation.

Trending Digital PC Games Market Trend

The emergence of cloud gaming is a major trend in the digital PC games market. Cloud gaming is a disruptive platform where the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display and expands the users for premium games. The advantage of streaming games from the cloud increases the number of users for digital PC games as it eliminates the need for upgrading hardware.

Digital PC Games Market Segments

• By Game Subscription Model: Premium, Freemium

• By Platform: Windows, IOS, Other Platforms

• By Audience: Social Gamer, Serious Gamers, Core Gamers

• By Geography: The global digital PC games market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital PC game is an interactive game for one or more players that is played with the assistance of a personal computer.

