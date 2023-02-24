Physiotherapy Equipment Market is expanding due to Physiotherapy rapid growth | Enraf-Nonius B.V, DJO Global, EMS Physio

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study ""Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2023 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market Insight

Physical Therapy, is a popular non-invasive technique that uses mechanical force and movement for the treatment of various ailments like injuries, fractures, joint disorders, amputation, back and neck pain, arthritis, and post-operative conditions. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, and sedentary lifestyle-related ailments have created a significant demand for physiotherapy equipment.

The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size was valued at USD 20,706.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is being driven by various factors, including the rising number of elderly population, growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, and urbanization. Additionally, the development of new technologies has led to the introduction of several innovative physiotherapy equipment in the market.

However, the lack of trained professionals and inadequate awareness about physiotherapy in developing regions are some of the factors that may restrain the growth of the market. In order to overcome these challenges, it is crucial to increase awareness about the benefits of physiotherapy and provide adequate training to healthcare professionals.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

• Enraf-Nonius B.V.

• DJO Global

• EMS Physio Ltd.

• Dynatronics Corporation

• A. Algeo Limited

• BTL Industries, Inc.

• HMS Medical Systems

• Whitehall Manufacturing

• Patterson Companies, Inc.

• Isokinetics, Inc.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

By Product:

• Equipment

• Hydrotherapy

• Cryotherapy

• Continuous passive motion (CPM),

• Electric stimulation

• Heat therapy

• Therapeutic exercises

• Ultrasound

• Accessories

By Application:

• Musculoskeletal

• Neurology

• Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

• Pediatric

• Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Benelux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers for a Physiotherapy Equipment market refer to the factors that are expected to increase the demand or growth of a Industry. Examples of drivers can include increasing disposable income, population growth, technological advancements, and changes in government policies.

Restraints for a Physiotherapy Equipment market refer to the factors that are expected to inhibit the growth or limit the demand of a particular market. Examples of restraints can include economic downturns, changes in consumer behavior, increased competition, and changes in government regulations.

