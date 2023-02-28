‘CIRCULATION’ BY KINGFISHER BRINGS THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY TO LIFE AT THE MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS

‘Circulation’ by Kingfisher, is a visual representation of how mobile devices can go on to live second, third and even fourth lives. A kinetic three-dimensional sculpture, 'Circulation' stands at nearly three and a half metres tall with a 14-metre-long aluminium spiral rotating on a central axis. Visually imposing, the spiral encases 80 refurbished phones, acting as windows into the circular economy, their displays synched to create one continuous screen.

Extending the life of all smartphones by a year, could save up to 21.4M tons of CO2 emissions annually by 2030, equal to taking more than 4.7M cars off the road

‘Circulation’, in collaboration with the GSMA, aims to demonstrate that through maximising the longevity of devices, it’s possible to extend their lifetime across two, three or maybe even four owners.” — Georgiann Reigle, Co-Founder and CEO at Kingfisher

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingfisher, the next-gen mobile experience company, in collaboration with the GSMA, is bringing the mobile circular economy to life at this year’s MWC Barcelona (MWC23) taking place from 27th February to 2nd March. ‘Circulation’ is a kinetic sculpture created to highlight how through circulation, mobile devices can go on to live second, third and even fourth lives.Created by renowned Helsinki and Tokyo-based artist collective, Sun Effects, ‘Circulation’ is a kinetic three-dimensional sculpture standing at nearly three and a half metres tall with a 14-metre-long aluminium spiral rotating on a central axis.Visually imposing, the spiral encases 80 refurbished phones, acting as windows into the circular economy, their displays synched to create one big continuous screen. The continuous kinetic movement of the piece is paired to a bespoke soundscape, turning these devices from phones, into tools of expression, to denote the concept of circulation. From having had at least one life, these devices come together to form a kinetic sculpture, before they are then refurbished and circulated back into use.Georgiann Reigle, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Kingfisher commented: “All over the world, people are making consumption and lifestyle decisions with the environment in mind. They’re donating, recycling and buying ethically, with more and more consumers expecting brands to do the same. Within the telco space, recent studies have highlighted, out of the 1.4 billion new phones forecast to be shipped in 2022, 83% of emissions will come from their manufacture, shipping, and first-year usage."This piece, "Circulation", was borne in collaboration with the GSMA, and aims to demonstrate that through maximising the longevity of devices, it’s possible to extend their lifetime across two, three or maybe even four owners.“A thriving circular economy means that everyone benefits; from consumers who want the latest phones with exciting new features, to carriers who reap the rewards of having happy customers - all whilst drastically reducing the environmental impact on the planet.”Steven Moore, Head of Climate Action at the GSMA said: “One of the telecoms industry’s biggest environmental impacts is from customers accessing connectivity through connected devices. Extending the lifetime of all smartphones in the world by just one year, has the potential to save up to 21.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually by 2030, equal to taking more than 4.7 million cars off the road.“Our collaboration with Kingfisher shows there is another way; that through a circular economy, we can drive the industry towards a sustainable future where devices have as long a lifetime as possible limiting the impact on the environment without limiting choice for consumers.”Sustainability was the guiding principle throughout the creation of the sculpture; from concept development and the materials that were used, through to the modular design of the piece which makes it easy to transport in the most ecologically possible way. With sustainability high on the agenda at this year's MWC Barcelona (MWC23), 'Circulation' is a collaboration between Kingfisher and the GSMA to raise awareness of the value of used devices and encourage the industry to move from a take-make-waste model to a circular, more sustainable approach.In 2016, the mobile industry was the first to commit fully to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The GSMA has set a climate ambition on behalf of the industry to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. People-first by design, we’re obsessed with optimizing the lifecycle of connected devices, developing end-to-end experience solutions, designed to transform the mobile experience economy for carriers, their customers, and the planet. Through our ingenious solutions, we extend the lifespan of connected devices by powering the efficient circulation of new and second-life devices within the global value chain, creating circular transformation at scale.Learn more: kingfisher-mx.comAbout the GSMAThe GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. The GSMA vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.Learn more: gsma.comAbout Sun EffectsSun Effects is an end-to-end artists collective based in Helsinki and Tokyo. Our forte is bringing out-of-the-box visual design and solid productional solutions to audiences around the globe. Sun Effects works range from events and public spaces to permanent installations and experimental marketing projects. Tools of expression include space, scenography, light, video, interactivity, sound and more. Together we can see how deep the rabbit hole goes.Learn more: suneffects.fi/en/CreditsArtistic Director: Matti JykyläAccount Management: Toni NikiforowProducer: Niila LeppänenSenior Technical Designer: Antti PuurulaTechnical Production Management: Tuomas RioLight Design: Sami RautanevaSound Design: Antti PuumalainenIndustrial & Mechanical Design: Perttu MultamäkiVisual Design: Marko VierimaaMobile Content Delivery & Management: Joonas Toivonen

