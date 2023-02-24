2479 in the Labour Mobility Work Ready Pool

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade through the Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) wishes to inform the public that currently there are 2479 work ready candidates in the Labour Mobility Work Ready Pool.

The work ready candidates are those that have submitted all the required documents during the past recruitment drive and passed their face to face interview and fitness test and are currently waiting in the pool for any opportunities depending on demand or requests from Approved Employers in Australia

To be shortlisted in the work ready pool, candidates must meet all Employer requirements before they can be considered for final selection. The final selections are done by the Approved Employers.

LMU calls on the public to understand that once a candidate is in the Work Ready Pool and is work ready, this does not mean that they will be automatically selected. Therefore, there is no guarantee for job placements until selected and the waiting time can take up to six months or even a year or more. Once the Approved Employer selects a candidate, he or she will be contacted.

The LMU has experienced many cases where they contacted candidates on their phones to come to the LMU office for mobilisation purposes, but their mobile phones were switched off. If work ready candidates changed their contact details, it is advisable to visit the LMU office to update your contacts or enquire on your applications.

The Labour Mobility Unit would also like to inform and advise the public that all applications of August 2021 recruitment have been screened. If anyone misses out, it is because of incomplete submission and LMU encourages them to re-apply again.

A previous Pre-departure briefing for local workers selected out of the work ready pool to work in Australia.

— MFAET PRESS RELEASE —